Japan Garage Door Market Is Expected to Reach US$501.7 Mn by 2026

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 02/20/2020 -- Rise in automotive industry have increase the number of on-road vehicles leading to higher need of garages door. Today, almost all the houses in Japan have a vehicle which simultaneously creates an immense need for garages and garage doors. With the rise in automation the manufacturers are focusing in garage doors that open vertically along the ceiling to make space for the vehicle. These doors can be operated manually or by an electric motor. They are large enough to accommodate automobiles and are produced from steel and aluminum.



The japan garage door market is valued at US$367.7 mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$501.7 mn by the end of 2025, rising at a CAGR of 4.52% during 2019-2025.



In the research report the researchers at QY Research have presented an in-depth and elaborated collation of all the factors and figure diving the market. They have used primary and secondary methodologies to provide accurate and error free data. They have also utilized qualitative and quantitative analysis to reassess the market and its consecutive data. Furthermore, to cover all the factors they have used PESTEL's analysis which can help them study political, economic, social, technological, environmental, and legal. This will help them prove 360 degree view of the garage door market to the reader.



Adoption of Garage Doors in Residential and Commercial Building to Drive Japan Garage Door Market



Rising vehicle traffic has led to the adoption of residential and commercial building with parking space this is the major reason boosting the market. As most of the houses today have attached garage in the house having a garage door can help protection their belongings, increase storage space, and provide an extra safely during adverse weather conditions. If the house is small garage doors can turn them into comfortable and enjoyable space as they are insulated and sealed. Also, it can reduces the cost from cooling and heating as insulation keep the air within during summer and cold air out during winter and help save energy.



Moreover, garage doors can be utilized to enhance the appearance of a home due to their availability in multiple finishes, colors, and styles. Lastly, the technological advancements have ceiling mounted doors operator with state of the art encoder technology. They are galvanized steel sandwich panels that are pre-painted with solid wood load-bearing structures to bring about a range of standard and optional safety. Aforementioned factors are expected to lead the demand for Japan garage door market.



Commercial Segments to Report Demand in Japan Garage Door Market



The Japan garage door market is segmented by type and application. The type segment includes aluminum door, steel door, wood door, and others. The application segment includes commercial and residential. The commercial segment is expected to report accelerated demand owing to the construction of hospitals, shopping malls, and other public areas have reported a significantly increase. Major manufacturers are also focusing on commercial door due to higher profitability margin and it's energy-efficient.



Asia Pacific to Observe Heavy Demand in Japan Garage Door Market Owing to Japan



Augmenting demand for garage doors in Japan is expected to boost the market for. The factor uplifting the demand includes construction of public places, hospitals, industries, and residential places. Also, presence of strong players will further boost the market in Japan. The country will be one of the fastest growing industry in the forecasted years.



Manufacturers to Establish Stronger Market Position in Japan Garage Door Market



In 2018, Sanwa Holdings Group announced its acquisition of stock of Lixil Suzuki Shutter Corporation which includes subsidiaries of Hong Kong and Macau. Through this acquisition the company has combined it's strength in region-based sales with LIXIL SUZUKI's customer base in Japanese business to synergies in business areas. By focusing on increasing share in core products, they are also looking forwards to establish a stronger market position to increase their footprints in Japan and combat competition.



The major manufacturers covered in the report includes Sanwa Holdings Group, DAKO, H?rmann, AOYAMA Electric, Bunka Shutter, and others.



