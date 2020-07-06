Japan Household Appliance Market Growth, Trends, Opportunities and Forecast to 2025 - Hitachi, Robert Bosch

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/06/2020 -- Household appliances can be categorized into major appliances or white goods, small appliances, and consumer electronics. Major appliances are large home appliances used for regular housekeeping tasks such as cooking, washing laundry, food preservation, and others. These are generally equipped with special connections such as electrical, gas, plumbing, and ventilation arrangements; and thus, limits the mobility of the appliances around the house. Small appliances are semi-portable or portable machines and are generally used on platforms such as counter-tops and table tops. Some of the small appliances are air purifiers, humidifiers & de-humidifiers, blenders, clothes steamers & iron, electric kettle & coffee machines, and others. Consumer electronics include devices used for entertainment, communications, and home-office activities, such as TV, music system, and others.



Major Key Players of the Japan Household Appliance Market are:

Hitachi Ltd., Robert Bosch GmbH, AB Electrolux, Haier, LG Electronics Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Sharp Corporation, Midea Group Co., Ltd., Whirlpool Corporation, Bissell, Inc., De'Longhi Appliances S.r.l., Dyson Ltd., Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc., and Shark Ninja Co., Ltd.



Increase in technological advancements, rapid urbanization, growth of the housing sector, rise in per capita income, improvement in living standard, surge in need for comfort in household chores, changes in consumer lifestyle, and escalation in number of smaller households are the key factors that drive the growth of the Japan household appliances market. In addition, inclination of consumers toward eco-friendly & energy-efficient appliances further boost the market growth. Moreover, factors such as government initiatives for energy-efficient appliances undertaken across various countries such as the U.S. and many EU countries are expected to facilitate the adoption of energy efficient appliances in the recent years.



Major Types of Japan Household Appliance Market covered are:

Refrigerator, Air Conditioner & Heater, Entertainment & Information Appliances, Washing Machine, Dish Washer, Wall Oven, Microwave, Cooking Appliances, Coffee Machine, Blender, Juicer, Canister, Deep Cleaners, Other, Vacuum Cleaners, Steam Mop, Other Appliances



Major Applications of Japan Household Appliance Market covered are:

Supermarket

Specialty Store

Manufacturer Store

E-Commerce Company

Others



Research objectives:-



– To study and analyze the global Japan Household Appliance consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data.

– To understand the structure of the Japan Household Appliance market by identifying its various sub-segments.

– Focuses on the key global Japan Household Appliance manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competitive landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans in the next few years.

– To analyze the Japan Household Appliance with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

– To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).



Table of Content



1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered



2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Japan Household Appliance Market Size

2.2 Japan Household Appliance Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends



3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Japan Household Appliance Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Japan Household Appliance Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Japan Household Appliance Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Japan Household Appliance Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans



4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Japan Household Appliance Sales by Product

4.2 Global Japan Household Appliance Revenue by Product

4.3 Japan Household Appliance Price by Product



5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Japan Household Appliance Breakdown Data by End User



In the end, Japan Household Appliance industry report specifics the major regions, market scenarios with the product price, volume, supply, revenue, production, and market growth rate, demand, forecast and so on. This report also presents SWOT analysis, investment feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.



