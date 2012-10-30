Japan Is Keen on Reviving Its Nuclear Power Industry New Report

Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/30/2012 -- The government of Japan is giving considerable focus towards helping its nuclear industry recover from the Fukushima disaster that occurred in 2011. The nuclear industry is a vital part of the Japanese economy, and it witnessed its first annual trade deficit in over three decades in 2011. It is also an integral part of the country’s energy mix, as prior to the Fukushima disaster, nuclear energy contributed about one-third to the country’s electricity production. Government initiatives aimed at reviving its nuclear power industry include performing stress tests on all nuclear reactors to ensure their safety and restructuring the nuclear regulatory authority to pacify anti-nuclear public sentiments. Out of the idled 54 nuclear reactors, two have been restarted, while the government intends to restart more as they bring about many advantages. These include reducing soaring electricity prices, decreasing fossil fuel imports, reducing carbon emissions, restoring jobs to power plant workers and creating an inflow of revenue in the form of government subsidies to remote communities that agree to host nuclear power plants. However, in the long run, the government is committed to developing renewable energy technologies while reducing the share of nuclear power in the country’s energy mix.
