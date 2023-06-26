Northbrook, IL 60062 -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/26/2023 -- The report "Japan Lithium-ion Battery Market by Type (Lithium Nickel Manganese Cobalt Oxide (LI-NMC), Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium Cobalt Oxide (LCO)), Capacity, Voltage, Industry (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Aerospace) – Global Forecast to 2031" , published by MarketsandMarkets, Japan Lithium-ion Battery Industry to Grow at a CAGR 13.8% from 2022 to 2031



During the forecast period, Japan is expected to grow by 13.8% in the lithium-ion battery market.



A lithium-ion battery is a type of rechargeable battery that uses lithium ions as its main component for energy storage. It consists of a cathode, an anode, and an electrolyte. Lithium-ion batteries move lithium ions between two cathode and an anode electrodes during the charge and discharge cycles. The cathode is typically made of lithium cobalt oxide, while the anode is graphite. When the battery is charged, the lithium ions move from the cathode to the anode, storing energy. When the battery is discharged, the ions return to the cathode, releasing energy. These batteries are highly utilized in consumer electronic products such as smartphones, laptops, and tablets, as well as in electric vehicles and energy storage systems.



The lithium-ion battery market in Asia is expected to grow at the highest CAGR by 2031. The region is the prime supplier of lithium-ion batteries to some of the fastest-growing economies in the world. The countries in the Asia Pacific are moving toward green energy and therefore are focusing on developing an ecosystem to manufacture lithium-ion batteries in their respective countries. Besides, many countries in the Asia Pacific region, such as China, Japan, India, and South Korea, have launched government initiatives to promote the use of electric vehicles and renewable energy sources. These initiatives have increased demand for lithium-ion batteries, widely used in electric vehicles and energy storage systems. The region has become an attractive automotive market, emerging as a hub for automobile production in recent years.



Japan has been at the forefront of developing and commercializing lithium-ion batteries since their inception in the early 1990s. The country's strong focus on research and development and its advanced manufacturing capabilities have helped establish it as a global leader in the field. According to the MarketsandMarkets Analysis, Japan is a notably growing country in the lithium-ion battery market and holds a share of 20% of the Asia Pacific lithium-ion battery market. Japanese companies such as Panasonic Corporation, Sony Corporation, and Toshiba Corporation are major players in the global lithium-ion battery market, supplying batteries for various applications, including electric vehicles, renewable energy storage systems, and consumer electronics. Japan's government has been promoting using electric vehicles and renewable energy to reduce carbon emissions, which is expected to drive further growth in the lithium-ion battery market in the coming years. Besides, the government of Japan announced the Green Innovation Strategy in June 2021, which outlines the country's goals and policies for achieving carbon neutrality by 2050. The strategy includes measures to promote developing and adopting advanced battery technologies, including lithium-ion batteries, as a key component of the country's decarbonization efforts.



