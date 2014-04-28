Japan Orthopedic Procedures Outlook Market Research Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/28/2014 -- Global Industry In Japan Orthopedic Procedures Outlook Market Research To 2020: Now @marketresearchreports.biz, "Japan Orthopedic Procedures Outlook to 2020", provides key procedures data on the Japan Orthopedic Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market categories - Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).



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The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the procedure volumes.



Scope



- Procedure volumes data for Orthopedic market categories - Hip Replacement Procedures, Knee Replacement Procedures, Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Small Joints Procedures, Arthroscopy Procedures, Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Spinal Surgery Procedures, Trauma Fixation Procedures, Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation Procedures) and Orthobiologics Procedures (Bone Graft Procedures).

- Projections for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.



Reasons to buy



- Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

- Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.



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1 Table of Contents



1 Table of Contents 2

1.1 List of Tables 4

1.2 List of Figures 5



2 Introduction 6

2.1 What Is This Report About? 6

2.2 Orthopedic Procedures Segmentation 6

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report 8



3 Orthopedic Procedures, Japan 12

3.1 Orthopedic Procedures, Japan, 2005-2020 12

3.2 Orthopedic Procedures Market, Japan, Category Comparison by Procedures, 2005-2020 14

3.3 Orthopedic Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 16

3.4 Orthopedic Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 18

4 Arthroscopy Procedures, Japan 21

4.1 Arthroscopy Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 21

4.2 Arthroscopy Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 23



5 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Japan 25

5.1 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 25

5.2 Cranio Maxillofacial Fixation (CMF) Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 26



6 Hip Replacement Procedures, Japan 27

6.1 Hip Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 27

6.2 Hip Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 29

6.2.1 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Japan, 2005-2012 31

6.2.2 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Japan, 2012-2020 33

6.2.3 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Japan, 2005-2012 35

6.2.4 Primary Hip Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Japan, 2012-2020 37



7 Knee Replacement Procedures, Japan 39

7.1 Knee Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 39

7.2 Knee Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 41

7.2.1 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Japan, 2005-2012 43

7.2.2 Primary Knee Replacement Procedures (Cemented and Cementless), Japan, 2012-2020 45

7.2.3 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Japan, 2005-2012 47

7.2.4 Knee Replacement Procedures (Unilateral and Bilateral), Japan, 2012-2020 49



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8 Orthobiologics Procedures, Japan 51

8.1 Orthobiologics Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 51

8.2 Orthobiologics Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 52



9 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Japan 53

9.1 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 53

9.2 Orthopedic Prosthetics (Amputation) Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 55



10 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Japan 57

10.1 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 57

10.2 Shoulder Replacement Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 59



11 Small Joints Procedures, Japan 61

11.1 Small Joints Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 61

11.2 Small Joints Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 63



12 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Japan 65

12.1 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 65

12.2 Spinal Surgery Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 67

12.3 Spinal Fusion Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 69

12.4 Spinal Fusion Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 71



13 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Japan 73

13.1 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Japan, 2005-2012 73

13.2 Trauma Fixation Procedures, Japan, 2012-2020 74



14 Appendix 75

14.1 Research Methodology 76

14.1.1 Coverage 76

14.1.2 Secondary Research 76

14.1.3 Primary Research 77

14.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting 78

14.1.5 Company Share Analysis 81

14.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis 82

14.2 Expert Panel 83

14.3 GlobalData Consulting 83

14.4 Contact Us 83

14.5 Disclaimer 83 1.1 List of Tables



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