Japan Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 New Report

Japan Petrochemicals Industry Outlook to 2016 - Market Size, Company Share, Price Trends and Capacity Forecasts provides an in-depth coverage of Japan petrochemicals industry. The report covers Japan petrochemical complex details and presents installed capacity by process and technology. In addition, it presents petrochemicals demand and production forecasts, end use market share, price trends, trade balance data and company shares of the major petrochemicals producers in Japan. The report classifies 23 petrochemical commodities into five different product families according to their chemical properties. It provides information about petrochemical complexes of each product family with details of operators, equity partners with their stakes, year of commissioning and production capacity. Overall, the report presents a comprehensive coverage of Japan petrochemicals industry including all the major parameters. The five product families mentioned in the report are Aromatics and Derivatives, Olefins and Derivatives, Vinyls, Styrene and Derivatives, and Methanol and Derivatives.



Scope



- Petrochemicals industry supply scenario in Japan from 2000 to 2016 consisting of capacity growth, installed capacity by production process and technology

- Information of all active and planned petrochemical complexes with capacity forecasts up to 2016

- Detailed information such as operator and equity for all active and planned projects of five product families covering aromatics and derivatives (benzene, toluene, Purified Terephthalic acid (PTA) and phenol), olefins and derivatives (ethylene, propylene, butadiene, polyethylene, Ethylene Glycol (EG), Ethylene Oxide (EO), acrylonitrile, Styrene-Butadiene rubber (SBR) and polypropylene), vinyls (PVC, VCM and VAM), styrene and derivatives (styrene, polystyrene, EPS and ABS) and methanol and derivatives (Methanol and acetic acid)

- Market dynamics and trade balance data of petrochemical commodities from 2000 to 2016 consisting of market size, demand and production outlook, demand by end use sector, average prices and import and export data

- Company snapshots including company overview, business description, capacity shares of key petrochemicals producers in Japan and information on the current and upcoming petrochemical complexes



Reasons to buy



Companies Mentioned



JX Holdings, Inc., Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd.



