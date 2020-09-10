Edison, NJ -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2020 -- Japan Pharma Outlook 2020: Year to Watch out for Authorized Generics (AGs), Biosimilars and Overseas Strategic Initiatives is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Japan Pharma Outlook 2020: Year to Watch out for Authorized Generics (AGs), Biosimilars and Overseas Strategic Initiatives Market.



Japan Pharma Outlook 2020: Year to Watch out for Authorized Generics (AGs), Biosimilars and Overseas Strategic Initiatives



The new pricing system adopted in Japan from April -2014 (Annexure 1) is a game changer initiative. It pains most of the companies - whether generic or innovator. The most of the companies are revalidating their domestic (and thus overseas) strategies to adopt with new regulations. For the innovators – testing Authorized Generics (AGs) phenomenon for protecting their long-listed sales against generic could be one of new choice in Japan. The format and regulations for AG's are still not clear in Japan, however with the largest Japanese product Blopress AG's launched recently and generic companies in queue to compete with their generic versions will make the things lucid for the fate of AG's in Japan.



Japan Pharma Outlook 2020:

For most of the generic companies focusing on reducing manufacturing costs, and for many of them to venture in biosimilars space as a new growth avenue would be focus. The trends suggest that Japanese companies may need to set up or alliance with companies overseas for manufacturing. In this note of Outlook-15, we look deeper into these trends to anticipate likely near term changes of Japanese pharma industry.



In innovation space, after Oncology, regenerative medicine and Orphan disease are the areas where Japanese innovator companies are focusing its R & D efforts. While from late stage pipeline/new launch, Edoxaban, Lenvatinib, Entyvio, Brintellix, and Ixazomib are the few important NCEs, uptake of which will decide Japanese Innovator growth in Global market. In this report- We analyzed pipeline, strategies and key growth drivers of 13 major Japanese biopharma companies (Pure play innovators/ Innovators+ Generics/Pure play generics) and detailed our view on these growth drivers along with their interest for inlicensing external innovation from the globe for increasing R&D productivity.



Astellas - Xtandi uptake in Pre-chemo PC, Isavuconazole US approval & Uptake will provide cushion to Next batch of innovation (Roxadustat, CMV vaccine, ASP8273)!

- Xtandi- Xtandi's early stage clinical data in HER2 positive, HR+ve, AR +ve Breast cancer and Data from TERRAIN/STRIVE study in early PC will drive Xtandi momentum in 2015, while PhIII data read out of ARN-509 from SPARTAN study is the key near term threat

- Isavuconazole: Our view on US approval and Uptake

- Myrbetriq: Myrbetriq uptake in OAB market – a blockbuster potential likely- EB178 (FDC/combo of Solifenacin+ Mirabegron) combination - Next Batch of Innovation

- Roxadustat- Can change the current treatment paradigm mainly in CKD-NDPatients- AKB-6548 is the key competitor

o Key advantage over current EPO

o Biosimilar EPO is not a threat

o Pipeline HIF inhibitors and clinical data comparison

- ASP-8273 (Ph 1, Irreversible mutant selective EGFR inhibitor)

- Evolocumab

Table 1: Deals done by Astellas in 2013, 2014

Table 2: Pipeline Early stage Androgen Receptor antagonist

Table 3: Competitive landscape for Antifungals

Table 4: Competitive landscapes for OAB drugs

Table 5: Pipeline HIF alpha stabilizer- AKEBIA AKB-6548 is closest competitor

Table 6: Competitive landscape- Anti PCSK9 MAB- ALIROCUMAB vs. EVOLOCUMAB

Chart: 1, 2 – Current and Future use of anti androgens in treatment of Prostate Cancer Chugai - Alectinib, ACE910 Global Success – Next Growth Driver! ………… Continued



