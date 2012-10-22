Japan Pharma Review: Outlook to 2017 - New Market Research Report

New Pharmaceuticals market report from Datamonitor: "Japan Pharma Review: Outlook to 2017"
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/22/2012 -- Japan's pharmaceutical industry is in the midst of a defining period. The sector has evolved dramatically over the past decade, as companies attempt to gain ground on their Western peers in meeting the demands of global healthcare markets.
Scope
- Analysis of Japan Pharma's domestic and international competitive environment
- Assess Japan Pharma's strategy for driving growth and extending its global reach
Highlights
While the top 10 companies in Japan Pharma are dominant within their domestic market, generating more than half of overall prescription pharma revenues in Japan, a range of factors have provided the impetus for companies to expand their global footprint.
Reasons to Get this Report
- Evaluate the drivers and resistors of sales growth for the Japan Pharma peer set, both in its domestic market and overseas
- Assess Japan Pharma's strategic opportunities to bolster its performance
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Pharmaceuticals research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Cubist Pharmaceuticals, Inc. - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Bayer HealthCare Pharmaceuticals - Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare - Deals and Alliances Profile
- LEO Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- BioAlliance Pharma SA - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Zealand Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- LEO Pharma A/S - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation - Product Pipeline Review - 2012
- Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd. - Product Pipeline Review - H2 2011