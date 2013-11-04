Japan Rail Pass Now Celebrates Their 3rd Birthday

Sydney, Australia -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/04/2013 -- Since the launch of Japan Rail Pass Now in 2010, the website has continued to offer the most convenient, proficient, and trouble-free service to its customers. Today, Japan Rail Pass Now celebrates its third birthday and has become far keener in becoming the market leader within the Australian market. JR Pass Now is Australia’s choice for the Japan Rail Pass, offering extensive knowledge and easily understandable information on the JR Pass.



Japan Rail Pass Now aims at providing a convincing and very straightforward guide to Australians regarding the purchase of tickets and traveling to Japan through JR Pass. Through JR Pass Now website, customers will be eased by the step-by-step instructions mentioned for trip planning, ticket buying, and various other tips and advices. Not only this, JR Pass Now strongly works at enhancing the user experience by informing visitors about the many benefits Japan Rail Pass provide. With many unique features showcased in JR Pass Now, visitors can benefit from its well planned site design, insightful content, and optimized usability.



Additionally, unlimited travel is offered by Japan Rail Pass on JR railway, selected buses and ferries for overseas visitors. The JR Rail Pass proves to be the best and most affordable way for Australian visitors interested in visiting or planning on to visit different places within Japan. One of the advantages of using the JR Railway is that a return trip from Tokyo to Kyoto will cost around the same price as a 7 day Japan Rail Pass. Customers can select between economy class and first, also referred to as the green class. The option of a 7, 14, and 21 days of unlimited travel is also offered by Japan Rail Pass. Once a pass through JR Railway is ordered, an exchange order will be issued that will be exchanged in Japan for the actual Japan Rail Pass.



About Japan Rail Pass

Japan Railways Group is one of the most expanded and expedient rail networks in the world, consisting of six service regions: JR East, JR West, JR Central, JR Hokkaido, JR Kyushu and JR Shikoku. Japan Rail Pass Now guarantees its customers the purchase of a Japan Rail Pass promising a cost effective, flexible, and convenient travel around the 4 Islands of Japan. A striking fact about the JR Railway network is the departure of approximately 20,000 railways in one day and all on time.



For more information, please visit: http://www.japanrailpassnow.com.au/



Media contact:

Tara Mackie

Japan Rail Pass Now

helpdesk@japanrailpassnow.com.au

http://www.japanrailpassnow.com.au