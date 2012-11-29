"Japan Real Estate Report Q4 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Recently published research from Business Monitor International, "Japan Real Estate Report Q4 2012", is now available at Fast Market Research
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/29/2012 -- The Japan Real Estate report examines the commercial office, retail, industrial and construction segments throughout the country in the context of reconstruction efforts post-Tohoku coming to fruition.
With a focus on the principal cities including Tokyo, Osaka and Yokohama, the report covers the rental market performance in terms of rates and yields over the past 18 months and examines how best to maximise returns in the commercial real estate market, while minimising investment risk and exploring the impact of the completion of new supply on a market which was surprisingly resilient in the wake of the earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Our most recent round of in-country interviews (conducted in July 2012) showed that rents continue to struggle with stability across all sub-sectors.
There is a further downside risk in the industrial sector, in the form of a rebound in April 2012 for global economic concerns. Manufacturing sentiment continues to decline and industrial production decline by 0.5% year-on-year (y-o-y) in June. The electronics industry in particular is seeing pressure from an increase in regional competition. The retail sub-sector, as with many in the region, has shown surprising resilience and is likely to buoy the overall market in a period of caution.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
Key Points:
- Mixed results from economic indicators in Q212 suggest that growth is not firmly rooted in the economy, leading us to maintain our belief that the annualised 2.8% real GDP growth in Q112 is likely to fade. The lack of widespread growth and the impending power shortage in Japan's summer months points to lacklustre performance for the rest of 2012. While we have maintained our 2012 growth forecast at 1.4%, which is far below market consensus of 2.4%, we remain wary of the increasing risks of recession as external demand continues to deteriorate.
- Residential and non-residential building activity will pick up notably in 2012 as the bulk of post- Tohoku reconstruction work is realised within the sector. We expect the sub-sector to grow by 3.4% in 2012 - following 0.9% growth in 2011 - as strong growth in project orders last year is converted into work done. However, given the factors behind this pick-up in activity, we do not see this level of growth being sustained. Indeed, from 2013 onwards we expect the sector to stagnate as chronically weak domestic demand and sluggish economic growth weigh heavily on the industry.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Business research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Thailand Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Pakistan Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Taiwan Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Qatar Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Kuwait Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Indonesia Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Philippines Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- South Korea Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Vietnam Real Estate Report Q4 2012
- Australia Real Estate Report Q4 2012