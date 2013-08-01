Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/01/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Japan Shipping Report Q3 2013 market report to its offering

Japan Enjoys A Mini-Recovery - But How Long Will It Last?

Japan is enjoying a mini-recovery as Prime Minister Shinzo Abe encourages wage increases and business

spending. The government has tweaked tax policies to encourage companies to hire staff and boost

investment. In fact, GDP grew by an annualised, seasonally adjusted, rate of 4.1% in Q113, led by healthy

private consumption. There are also positive signs that business confidence is looking up. Abe's ruling LDP

wants to do well in Upper House elections due in July, and it knows that it needs to get the economy

moving to bring in the votes. BMI believes growth will pick up on the short term, and we have raised our

2013 GDP forecast to 1.4% from 0.9% previously. But at the same time we believe that the upside will be

limited. Because of Japan's continuing fiscal imbalances we think the current recovery will start to stutter in

H213 as rising government debt yields begin to 'squeeze out' private sector credit. In addition, import

growth will remain a key drag on externally-driven growth for Japan.

Headline Industry Data

? 2013 Port of Nagoya tonnage forecast to grow by 3.6% to reach 209.887mn tonnes, slower than the 8.8%

growth rate achieved the preceding year. Box traffic at the same port will grow by 1.0% to 2.681mn

TEUs.

? The Port of Tokyo will remain Japan's largest container terminal, with box traffic gaining 4.3% to

4.997mn TEUs, down from 5.2% growth in 2012.

? The Port of Yokohama will see 0.4% tonnage growth to 121.877mn tonnes, and 4.9% container growth to

3.202mn TEUs.

? 2013 total trade growth forecast to expand by 3.0% in real terms, a little faster than = the 2.5% achieved

in 2012. Import growth will exceed exports.



