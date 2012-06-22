"Japan Telecommunications Report Q2 2012" Now Available at Fast Market Research

Fast Market Research recommends "Japan Telecommunications Report Q2 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/22/2012 -- BMI's Q112 report on Japan's telecommunications market provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments to occur within the country's mobile, fixed-line telephony and internet sectors. During this quarter, we have extended our five-year growth forecasts for these different sectors through to the end of 2016. We have also revised our forecasts to reflect the latest data from Japan's Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications (MIC), as well as from the country's leading telecoms operators, namely NTT DoCoMo, KDDI and Softbank. By the end of September 2011 there were over 127.28mn mobile subscribers in Japan, up from 121mn at the end of 2010 and 119.18mn in September 2010. The industry added over 2mn mobile subscribers in the three months to September, making for a net subscriber increase of 6.57mn in the nine months since the start of the year. Although the mobile industry is one of the most mature in the Asia Pacific region, the market continues to exhibit growth largely due to strong competition between the three major mobile operators. By the end of 2011 BMI estimates a total market of over 129.26mn mobile subscribers, a penetration rate of just over 102%. Continued growth is expected to result in the market increasing to almost 157.2mn mobile subscribers in 2016, a penetration rate of 125%. Meanwhile, in the quarter ended September 2011, 3G subscribers accounted for 95.8% of the total, up from 91.5% in September 2009. The recent surge in the number of 3G subscribers has been helped by the introduction of various flat-rate data packets and attractive applications, and by the proliferation of 3G and smartphone handsets across the market. Based on data published by Japan's telecoms operators, there were 41.12mn fixed lines in Japan at the end of September, down from just over 43.2mn in December 2010. We estimate that, by the end of 2011, there were 40.45mn fixed lines in Japan, a penetration of 32%. The ongoing decline of the fixed-line market is being shaped by the continued loss of connections by NTT East and NTT West. These two operators accounted for almost 81% of the market in September 2011. Both operators aim to transition all their fixed-line subscribers to an IP network by 2025. This will contribute to the continued decline in fixed-line numbers. According to our latest forecast, BMI's expects 33.9mn fixed-line connections in 2016, a penetration rate of 27%. Our new forecast for Japan's broadband sector assumes that the number of fixed broadband subscribers reached 36.5mn at the end of 2011. By the end of our newly extended forecast in 2016, we envisage a broadband subscriber base of 45.49mn, a penetration rate of 36.1%. If mobile broadband subscribers are also taken into account, the penetration rate would be significantly higher. Japan remains in first position in BMI's latest set of Business Environment Ratings for the Asia Pacific telecoms markets. In addition to having the region's hig
