Japan Telecommunications Report Q3 2012 - New Market Research Report

Fast Market Research recommends "Japan Telecommunications Report Q3 2012" from Business Monitor International, now available
Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2012 -- BMI's Q312 report on Japan's telecommunications market provides a comprehensive overview of the latest developments to occur within the country's mobile, fixed-line telephony and internet sectors. Japanese telecoms operators, the Telecommunications Carriers Association and the Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications have released data pertaining to the end of March 2012, which has allowed us to fine tune our forecasts.
Data from mobile market leader NTT DoCoMo showed that its 3G subscriber base has started to contract even though the firm terminated its 2G network on March 31 2012 as subscribers embrace the operator's new LTE network. The phenomenon could become industry wide as rivals KDDI and Softbank launch their LTE services by end-2012. However, the growing adoption of mobile data services has not translated into an equivalent improvement in operators' financial performance. Intense competition and changing consumer behaviour are forcing operators to lower tariff rates in order to attract subscribers and service usage.
View Full Report Details and Table of Contents
The migration of technology would indicate that Japan's mobile market is approaching saturation with limited long-term growth potential, and this is reflected in our low single-digit growth forecast. By end- 2016, we envisage 158.699mn mobile subscribers in the country, representing a penetration rate of 126.1%. The broadband industry has been also benefited from the launch of LTE services. The Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications categorises LTE as 3.9G technology and it has included it in the broadband subscriber calculation. We expect mobile broadband technology to spur growth in the sector and we forecast 58.535mn subscribers by end-2016, representing 46.5% penetration rate.
Recent figures released have reflected a slight improvement in the economic activity in Japan, a trend we expect not to hold up for the rest of 2012 and into 2013. We continue to expect overall growth in private consumption and investment to remain subdued as the drivers of the recent spikes look to wane by mid- 2012. With little upside for net exports as uncertainty surrounds economic conditions in the US and China, and public consumption and investment set to remain held down by budgetary pressures, we have maintained our growth forecast for 2012 and 2013 at 1.4%, versus consensus expectations of 1.5% in 2012 and 1.4% in 2013.
About Fast Market Research
Fast Market Research is an online aggregator and distributor of market research and business information. Representing the world's top research publishers and analysts, we provide quick and easy access to the best competitive intelligence available. Our unbiased, expert staff will help you find the right research to fit your requirements and your budget. For more information about these or related research reports, please visit our website at http://www.fastmr.com or call us at 1.800.844.8156.
Browse all Fixed Networks research reports at Fast Market Research
You may also be interested in these related reports:
- Central America Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Hungary Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- West & Central Africa Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Bangladesh Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Bosnia-Herzegovina Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Czech Republic Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Philippines Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Romania Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Belgium Telecommunications Report Q3 2012
- Turkey Telecommunications Report Q3 2012