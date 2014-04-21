Japan Ultrasound Systems Market Outlook to 2020 : Researchmoz

Albany, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/21/2014 -- GlobalDatas new report, "Japan Ultrasound Systems Market Outlook to 2020", provides key market data on the Japan Ultrasound Systems market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, and volume (in units) and average price data (in US dollars), within market categories B/W Ultrasound Systems (Portable Systems (B/W) and Stand Alone Systems (B/W)) and Color Ultrasound Systems (Portable Systems and Stand Alone Systems).



The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants, pipeline products, and news and deals related to the Ultrasound Systems market wherever available.



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The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. GlobalData uses capital equipmentbased models to estimate and forecast the market size. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.



Capital equipmentbased forecasting models are done based on the installed base, replacements and new sales of a specific device/equipment in healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics and diagnostic centers. Data for average number of units per facility is used to arrive at the installed base of the capital equipment. Sales for a particular year are arrived at by calculating the replacement units and new units (additional and first-time purchases).



Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.



Scope



Market size for Ultrasound Systems market categories B/W Ultrasound Systems (Portable Systems (B/W) and Stand Alone Systems (B/W)) and Color Ultrasound Systems (Portable Systems and Stand Alone Systems).

Annualized market revenues (USD million), volume (units) and average selling price ($) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2005 to 2012 and forecast to 2020.

2012 company shares and distribution shares data for the market category.

Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the Japan Ultrasound Systems market.

Key players covered include Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hitachi Medical Corporation, Mindray Medical International Limited, Philips Healthcare, Samsung Medison Co., Ltd., Siemens Healthcare and Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation.



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