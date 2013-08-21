Naperville, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2013 -- Reportstack, provider of premium market research reports announces the addition of Japan Water Report Q4 2013 market report to its offering

Japan's water market is very impressive, boasting very low water losses due to its earthquakeresistant

pipelines and emphasis on infrastructure efficiency. The country also has very high water quality

and repeatedly passes new stricter regulations. Japan is, however, subject to monsoons, and suffers from

severe droughts approximately every 10 years. Water distribution between agricultural, industrial and

domestic users is therefore sometimes difficult and needs careful management.

In recent news, there has been the potential for groundwater contamination following the nuclear meltdown

at Fukushima after the earthquake in March 2011. This may affect market confidence and public opinion.

Domestic users are constantly demanding higher water quality in Japan due to an increased awareness of

pathogens - and there is a keen focus on the constant improvement of water treatment technology and heavy

investment in this segment of the water sector.



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http://www.reportstack.com/product/139698/japan-water-report-q4-2013.html

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Roger Campbell

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Naperville

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United States

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