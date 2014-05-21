Japanese Filmmaker, Motomu Ishigaki, Receives Official Selection Notice for the La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

La Jolla, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/21/2014 -- Born and raised in Tokyo, Japan, Motomu Ishigaki was inspired by his childhood trips to various photo exhibitions by Robert Capa and Pulitzer Prize winning photographers. His passion for imagery and visual storytelling led him to Brooklyn College where he studied film production and went on to receive prestigious awards for his work.



The La Jolla Fashion Film Festival has announced that Ishigaki’s fashion film, “Memoir”, has been chosen as an Official Selection. The compelling narrative follows a young woman who has lost her way in a fast-paced urban life only to find her individuality in the memories of her admirable mother.



Quick Festival Fact List:



Why: Empowering, Supporting, & Recognizing Creative Professionals Worldwide



What: The world's largest gathering of fashion film professionals



Dates: July 24-26, 2014 (Opening Reception July 25th)



Location: La Jolla, California (seaside resort just north of San Diego)



Purpose: An industry event to network, make deals, attend seminars & panels, view the best in fashion film production worldwide, and win awards



Home of the Fashion Film Industry Awards: Global confirmation of excellence in worldwide fashion film production



Award Categories: Best Picture, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Hairstyling, Best Makeup, Best Fashion, Best Music, Best Creative Concept, Best Visual Effects, Best Art Direction, Best Actor, Best Actress



Who Is Attending: Top fashion film directors, producers, fashion designers, stylists, hair & makeup artists, creative professionals, and filmmakers from around the world



Screening: A different program each night featuring the top .001% of fashion films produced each year



Activities: Nightly screenings, press receptions, after parties, panels, red carpet, networking, & dealmaking



Contact:

Fred Sweet

Producer

La Jolla Fashion Film Festival

International Fashion Film Awards

fredsweet@LJFFF.com

619-889-3238