"Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016" Published

Boston, MA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/28/2012 -- This report provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Japanese foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market
Introduction and Landscape
Why was the report written?
This report is the result of Canadean's extensive market and company research covering the Japanese foodservice industry. It provides detailed analysis of both historic and forecast foodservice industry values at channel level, analysis of the leading companies in the industry, and Japan's business environment and landscape.
"Japanese Foodservice: The Future of Foodservice in Japan to 2016" provides a top-level overview and detailed market, channel, and company-specific insights into the operating environment for foodservice companies. It is an essential tool for companies active across the Japanese foodservice value chain, and for new companies considering entering the market.
What is the current market landscape and what is changing?
The Japanese foodservice market is a significant market in Asia. The steady growth in GDP and increased disposable incomes were major growth drivers of the foodservice industry in the country. This trend is expected to support the industry going forward with further increases in exports, investment in industrial sectors, and higher domestic consumption.
What are the key drivers behind recent market changes?
The increasing in number of single family households in the country, rising number of women in the workplace, and fast-paced lifestyle amongst youngsters is creating a shift towards fast food from formal dining occasions. During the forecast period, the Japanese foodservice market is also expected to be supported by the diversification of taste preferences in Japan towards international cuisines such as Asian, Italian, Indian and American food.
What makes this report unique and essential to read?
Key Features and Benefits
This report provides readers with unparalleled levels of detail and insight into the development of the foodservice sector within Japan.
This report provides readers with in-depth data on the valuation and development of both the profit and cost sectors in the Japanese foodservice market.
Companies Mentioned in this Report: Doutor Coffee Co. Ltd., Freshness, Co., Ltd., Matsuya Foods, Co. Ltd., Saizeriya Co. Ltd., Yoshinoya Holdings Co. Ltd., Reins International Inc., Ichibanya Co. Ltd., Plenus Company Limited, Mos Food Services Inc., Zensho Holdings Co. Ltd
