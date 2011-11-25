Japanese Scientific Research Shows Kangen Water May Reverse Life-Threatening Illnesses

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/25/2011 -- According to Japanese scientific research, Kangen Water® may reverse asthma, cancer, heart disease and other life-threatening illnesses.



For three decades, Enagic®, a global business that aims to revolutionize the way people think about hydration and life, has been producing Kangen Water with innovative water technology that transforms ordinary tap water into hydrating, alkaline water. With smaller water molecule clusters than ordinary water, Kangen Water successfully hydrates even the smallest fissures of a person’s body. With a variety of five different types of Kangen Water available, the product offers not only health benefits, but household benefits as well.



Today, Enagic has sold more than 400,000 water ionizers in Japan alone. The technology is cutting-edge for the alkaline ionized water and has been proven to offer benefits ordinary tap water or bottled water cannot.



Studies by the Environmental Working Group (EWG) have shown municipal tap water may contain high levels of chlorine and bottled water is nothing more than well-packaged tap water. In addition to possibly reversing life-threatening illnesses and as an acidosis treatment, Kangen Water can be used for household cleaning to provide a well-rounded “green” lifestyle.



“At Enagic, we believe in living a ‘green’ lifestyle that is kind to our physical bodies and the environment,” states the company. “Thankfully, Kangen Water is here to help you establish an eco-friendly household, by offering a green alternative to cleaning, laundering, gardening, etc.”



The powerful Enagic water ionizing machines produce up to five different types of water. Strong Kangen Water preserves hygiene and can be used to help with food preparation, cleaning, stain removal and washing dishes without the use of harmful chemicals. Kangen Water (pH 8.5 - 9.5) can be used for drinking, cooking, gardening and more. Neutral Water (pH 7.0) is free of chlorine, rust and cloudiness and is perfect drinking water and safe for preparing baby food and taking medications. Slightly Acidic Water (pH 4.0 - 6.0) is recognized for its astringent effects and offers gentle cleaning, hygienic and beauty care, and even keeping frozen food full of flavor. Strong Acidic Water (pH 2.5) has excellent cleaning properties to sanitize kitchen utensils and countertops.



About Kangen Water®:

