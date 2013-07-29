Japan's Vaccine Market to Grow at a CAGR of 25.7% Till 2017

Noida, UP -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/29/2013 -- As per the new research report by RNCOS, “Global Vaccine Market Forecast to 2017”, Japan represents the largest vaccine market in Asia. With innovative vaccines being considered as an effective source for mitigating infectious diseases amongst its ageing population, the market is moving towards a vigorous growth phase. Moreover, the government is encouraging players to launch new vaccines to boost its pediatric immunization programs. Owing to these factors, the Japanese vaccine market is anticipated to grow at a high CAGR of around 25.7% during 2012-2017.



In the report, the vaccine market has been studied on three distinct levels: Regional, Therapeutic Category and Company. For regional analysis, key vaccine markets that together constitute around 90% of the global market, have been profiled. Further, the market has been broken down into 16 distinct therapeutic categories and their current and future outlook to 2017 has been analyzed. Through this, our analysts have conducted a thorough opportunity assessment in various therapeutic categories and regions to clearly highlight avenues which offer maximum opportunities for growth.



The study further delves into the business dynamics of the major players in industry. To provide a thorough understanding of the company’s business model, company’s current and historical financials have been analyzed. Moreover, our team has also analyzed each company’s strengths and weaknesses along with its vaccine portfolio and pipeline that will help the reader to better position its company vis-à-vis competition. This will help the reader to gain a deeper insight into each key market player.



The report provides a thorough research and rational analysis of the current status and expected position of the global vaccines market. It facilitates the future forecasts on the total vaccines market, therapeutic categories and regional markets. The analysis of the emerging sectors and key players in the market provides a holistic view to the reader. Overall, the report contains key actionable insights that will help the reader to gain a deeper knowledge of the industry, identify key opportunities and design suitable business strategies.



Some of our Related Reports are:



- US Cancer Vaccine Market Analysis

- Global Vaccine Market Forecast to 2013

- Global Influenza Vaccine Market Analysis



Check Related REPORTS on: http://www.rncos.com/Healthcare_Industry.htm



About RNCOS

RNCOS specializes in Industry intelligence and creative solutions for contemporary business segments. Our professionals analyze the industry and its various components, with a comprehensive study of the changing market behavior. Our accuracy and data precision proves beneficial in terms of pricing and time management that assist the intending consultants in meeting their objectives in a cost-effective and timely manner.