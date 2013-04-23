Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH) Investor Investigation over Potential Wrongdoing Announced

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/23/2013 -- An investigation on behalf of current long-term stockholders of shares Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH) was announced concerning whether certain Jarden officers and directors possibly breached their fiduciary duties in connection with certain statements.



Investors who are current long-term stockholder of shares of Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



The investigation by a law firm concerns whether certain Jarden officers and directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with their conduct in seeking shareholders’ approval for the Jarden Corporation 2013 Stock Incentive Plan..



In the Proxy Statement filed by Jarden Corp with the Securities and Exchange Commission the Board of Directors recommends that Jarden’s shareholders vote to approve the Jarden Corporation 2013 Stock Incentive Plan, which would make 6,000,000 shares available for issuance.



According to the investigation the issuance of the additional shares could have a severe dilutive effect on NYSE:JAH common stock.



Jarden Corp reported that its annual Total Revenue increased from over $5.15 billion in 2009 to over $6.69 billion in 2012 and that its respective Net Income rose from $128.70 million to $243.90 million.



On April 22, 2013, shares of Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH) closed at $42.42 per share.



Those who purchased shares of Jarden Corp (NYSE:JAH), have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Jacob Rosenfeld

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com