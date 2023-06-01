Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/01/2023 -- Exciting news! A new episode of "Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation" is coming up, and this week we're focusing on Brooklyn's vibrant real estate scene.



Join hosts John Engel and Roberto Cabrera as they dive into a conversation with three distinguished guests:



Jared LaFrenais of Douglas Elliman will share his insights on the current state of the Brooklyn real estate market and his predictions for its future.



Katie Lydon of Katie Lydon Interiors will discuss the influence of Brooklyn's culture on interior design and share her approach to designing interiors for Brooklyn homes.



Lee Solomon of Brown Harris Stevens will provide valuable market insights and strategies for succeeding in Brooklyn's competitive real estate market.



From real estate trends to interior design tips, this episode is packed with valuable insights for anyone interested in Brooklyn's dynamic real estate market. Don't miss out!



Tune in to "Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation" this Thursday at 12 PM PST/3 EST on the VoiceAmerica Variety Channel. See you there!



Last week, we took a deep dive into the Aspen real estate market in an enlightening episode. Forbes reports that the median home in Aspen costs a staggering $14.55 million, and we explored this unique market with three men who know it best.



Mayor Torre of Aspen joined us for his third term to discuss the city's views on tourism, affordable housing, and short-term rentals.



We also had Jim Horowitz, founder of the Jazz Aspen Snowmass festival, now in its 32nd season, to discuss the long-term evolution of Aspen's appeal. (Did someone say Foo Fighters and Billy Idol?)



Finally, Richard Berkshire of Douglas Elliman, one of the top agents in this luxury market, shared his insights on market conditions and his predictions.



If you missed it, you can catch up on the Aspen episode here. Stay tuned for more insightful conversations on "Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation!"



About John Engel

The Engel Team at Douglas Elliman

John's career began as a military officer leading soldiers in the main attack of Kuwait. After, he founded and sold two successful internet companies, e-Media and Paper.com before joining what's become the family real estate business, The Engel Team, along with his wife Melissa Engel and mother Susan Engel. Real estate has always been a passion for his family since he was little, and his parents were fixing up houses in East Hampton, Newport and Connecticut. John and his wife are in their 5th house, an antique that they are renovating. And, they've built and managed two commercial buildings. John's career has evolved into everything real estate and they recently opened a Douglas Elliman office in New Canaan, Connecticut. Douglas Elliman is the leading agency in the nation for luxury real estate sales with 7,000 agents, and The Engel Team is their top large team in Connecticut. Together with their partners in New York, Florida, Texas and California they offer their clients a premium level of service and connect their clients to some amazing properties.



About Roberto Cabrera

With 24 years of experience, Roberto has been recognized throughout the industry for achieving outstanding results: Ranked nationally by REAL Trends as one of "America's Best Real Estate Agents" for avg. sales price of $4.350M. Sold a single family Townhouse faster than any other on the Upper West Side over $10M. He lives with his wife and daughter on the Upper West Side, the neighborhood he has called home for the past 23 years. Roberto was originally born in Richmond, Virginia and grew up in Maryland, just one mile south of the Mason Dixon line. After graduating with a degree in Mathematical Economics from Hampden-Sydney College, the 10th oldest school in the country, Roberto spent 5 years in Washington, DC working as a financial consultant. He also studied at The National Conservatory of Dramatic Arts and he's a former actor who once moonlighted as a stand-up comedian. Many years ago, Roberto authored APPLE PIE - The Real Ingredients for Buying and Selling Your Slice.



About Boroughs & Burbs: The National Real Estate Conversation

Thursdays at 12 PM PST on VoiceAmerica Variety Channel

Boroughs & Burbs began as a New York oriented show and has evolved into the national real estate conversation. This is because many of the markets discussed are a direct flight from New York. People are commuting in from Florida, Texas and even Montana. John Engel and Roberto Cabrera talk to the most fascinating and wide-ranging people in the world from Governors and Mayors who shape policy to world-famous designers and architects who shape our nation's skylines. They talk to billion-dollar agents, and billionaire sellers each week, a veritable front-row seat into the most incredible properties, how they're marketed, who's buying, who's selling and why. John and Roberto started the podcast to connect with the most brilliant people in real estate regularly on a deeper level in order to understand their markets and how they help us to understand our own.



