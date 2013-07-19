Jaree Zafar Is Appointed as New Chief Technology Officer by Private Equity Headhunters

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- Private Equity Headhunters, a company that specializes in finding jobs for executives, has just announced that it has appointed Mr. Jaree Zafar as its new Chief Technology Officer.



Mr. Zafar, who has worked as an adviser and consultant with the company’s IT department and executive team since 2010, began his career as a Law Enforcement Officer in Texas while doing independent IT consulting on the side.



In his new role, Mr. Zafar will be responsible for managing the company’s IT department, which has more than 100 employees in the United States, Pakistan and the Philippines. During his 5-year contract, Mr. Zafar will also work closely with Private Equity Headhunters’ legal department, continuing to use his skills and experience as a law enforcement officer to safeguard the interests of the company and its clients.



Thanks to Mr. Zafar’s innovative ideas, he has already helped to automate a lot of the work for executive recruiters at Private Equity Headhunters, which in turn has saved the company’s candidate clients an average of 119 days in their job search. For example, Private Equity Headhunters now offers its candidates 100 percent transparency, which is something that Mr. Zafar feels no other recruiting firm can provide.



In addition, because of Mr. Zafar, Private Equity Headhunters now features a web based platform, where candidate-clients can monitor all of the activity of their assigned recruiters in real time. The company also employs a dedicated team who monitors thousands of newspapers, websites and job boards on a daily basis looking for new executive level job openings that offer annual salaries of at least $100,000. After verifying and adding the information to the company’s system, both candidates and recruiters can view all of the job postings in one convenient place. This unique system allows recruiters to produce results for the company’s candidate-clients much more quickly, while giving the candidates the opportunity to track the performance of their recruiter and exchange feedback in real time through their online accounts.



C. Nicholas, Chief Executive Officer of Private Equity Headhunters, said he is thrilled to have Mr. Zafar on board as the new Chief Technology Officer.



“We persuaded Mr. Zafar to join Private Equity Headhunters as our CTO after seeing how successful our company has been based on his ideas,” Nicholas said, adding that in order to entice Mr. Zafar to take the new position, he was offered a very generous compensation package that includes equity share in the firm in addition to a high six figure salary.



“Despite his young age and limited leadership experience, it was an easy decision to hire Mr. Zafar after our former CTO was transferred to lead a separate part of our business. I feel strongly that the brainpower Mr. Zafar is offering our company is worth every penny.”



About Private Equity Headhunters

Founded in 1998, Private Equity Headhunters specializes in locating jobs for executives and matches investment seekers with private equity and strategic buyers. The company utilizes its network of 2,400 recruiters and relationships with more than 1,600 PE/VC firms to achieve a job placement rate of 86 percent for national and international executives, even in a weak economy. With a 100 percent interview rate and impressive placement rate, Private Equity Headhunters has consistently ranked first in PE/VC space as a senior executive recruiting firm. For more information, visit http://www.PrivateEquityHeadhunters.com



10440 N. Central Expwy, Suite 800

Dallas, Texas 75231

USA