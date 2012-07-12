Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss of Crowdfund Capital Advisors Join Crowdfunder's Board of Advisors

San Francisco, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/12/2012 -- Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) Principals Sherwood Neiss and Jason Best announced today they have joined the Board of Advisors of leading crowdfund investing platform Crowdfunder.



“We see a great deal of potential in Crowdfunder,” said Sherwood Neiss, Principal of Crowdfund Capital Advisors. “They have a leadership team and a business model that makes them unique in the industry. While there are a large amount of crowdfunding platforms launching we are anticipating many of the new entrants to the market to be absorbed into more viable platforms like Crowdfunder.”



While CCA consults to numerous platforms, helping them to understand the nuances of Title III of the JOBS Act and navigating potential hurdles, they are only selecting a small group of the most promising platforms for board positions.



"As the driving force behind Startup Exemption, Sherwood and Jason are responsible for catalyzing the crowdfunding bill passed by Congress earlier this year,” said Crowdfunder CEO Chance Barnett. “Their engagement at the highest levels of government, coupled with national thought leadership around how crowdfunded investments will serve entrepreneurs and protect investors, is a tremendous asset to the future of Crowdfunder.”



“The legalization of debt and equity-based crowdfund investing has created a great deal of opportunity as well as uncertainty,” said Jason Best of Crowdfund Capital Advisors. “Crowdfunding platform leadership teams have the large challenge ahead of them of launching in a heavily regulated environment that is still writing the rules they will have to live by. Add to that the massive influx of new platforms entering into the market, and the challenges can feel overwhelming.”



About Crowdfund Capital Advisors

Crowdfund Capital Advisors (CCA) is an advisory, implementation and education firm founded by Jason Best and Sherwood Neiss (founders of Startup Exemption), the leaders of the investment-based Crowdfunding movement. CCA provides comprehensive advisory solutions for both the public and private sector - that enables clients to achieve maximum results. As part of the team that led the fight to make Crowdfunding legal, and through ongoing work with the foreign and domestic governments, SEC, FINRA, Crowdfunding platforms and industry leaders, CCA helps clients succeed in this new era of financing, in a way that few can match. CCA works with a variety of groups from professional investors, Crowdfunding platforms and professional services firms to foreign and domestic government agencies and entrepreneurs.



About Crowdfunder



Crowdfunder is a Business Crowdfunding platform that will enable U.S. startups and small businesses to raise funds by selling equity, debt, and revenue-based securities to investors online. They will provide a robust entrepreneurial and investor community to help companies locate resources , funding, education and guidance in all matters relating to entrepreneurship.