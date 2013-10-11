Jason Bond Announces Substantial Profit After Only Three Days Using Trading Strategy

Clovis, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- Thousands of people experiment with stock trading each year; however, few experience measurable success. This is attributed largely to lack of extensive understanding of how the stock market works as well as the fluctuating nature of trading. As one of the few people who has attained a true level of accomplishment through such an endeavor, self-made Wall Street sensation Jason Bond has announced a recent profit of $40,976 in only 3 days, achieving a 93.52 percent gain using proven strategies he developed utilizing his own experience.



Lance Jepsen of Guerilla Stock Trading states, "Jason Bond says he is going to McDonald's to Supersize It. Supersize it at McDonald's is a superstitious practice Jason Bond does after having a winning week. I think it also keeps him humble and reminds him of where he came from just a few years ago, picking cans out of trash cans. Jason Bond use to pick cans out of trash cans just to have enough money to pay for gas. Jason Bond is a dumpster diver turned Wall Street sensation."



Regarding this most recent win in his chain of success, Jason Bond exclaimed, "Just 3 days later, up 93.52 percent top to bottom. Just 3 days later, I locked in my biggest dollar win ever; $40,976. A few years ago when I left teaching in public schools, that was just about my annual salary. Add in a +11 percent, +$4,492 move on FNMA and I'm 2/2 in October; up $45,468 in the first week. Somebody SMACK me... is this a dream?!"



Jepsen continued, "After trying Jason Bond Picks myself, I wanted to share my experience with others. I stumbled across this program more than a year ago while I was dabbling with SNPK, a penny stock I discovered through another program. I was up over 50 percent at the time, but I wondered if the stock was on the verge of plunging. I found an article by Jason stating the stock I was investing in was 'one of the biggest jokes on Wall Street'."



Jepsen noted he followed Jason's advice and sold his stock the next day. This tip earned him a profit of almost 80 percent rather than the disastrous loss that could have resulted. Upon realizing this was only one among many accurate predictions from Jason, Jepsen began using his program.



Jason Bond said, "I've heard some say that luck is preparation meeting opportunity. I agree with that. Tuesday morning, I'd never heard of CRRS before until it came up on the same oversold scan I've been using for years, which is also my core strategy."



Concluded Jepsen, "More than 80 percent of the people who signed up for Jason's service through me are still members after 8 months. The reason for this is simple; clients find his trades and market insight helpful. The types of plays involved are risky, but Jason does all the research. He alerts his clients when to get involved in a trade as well as when to get out. As I continue to use his program, I will continue to make updates to my Jason Bond Picks Review, but I am highly impressed with what I've seen so far."



About Guerilla Stock Trading

Jason Bond made his mark, and fortune, on Wall Street by spotting opportunities, pouncing and locking in those profits fast. Now, for the first time ever, he has decided to share these proven strategies and techniques. Through his review of Jason Bond's program, Lance Jepsen helps those interested in trading make profits using this program.