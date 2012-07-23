Thunder & Steam: A Book Reading and Signing With Jason Robert LeClair

Woonsocket, RI -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/23/2012 -- As Thunder & Steam: A Steampunk Art Exhibit comes to a close, join Jason Robert LeClair as he reads from his latest project, Broken Silences. Following the reading, LeClair will be signing books for attendees on Friday July 27 from 6 to 9 pm at Stage Right Studio. The month-long art exhibit featured several pieces of artwork created by LeClair as well as several prominent New England artists within the steampunk genre.



In LeClair's Broken Silences, it is a rare opportunity for a young man turning eighteen to learn first hand the reasons behind his father’s mistakes. For Cavan Anstruther, learning why his father disappeared ten years ago in 1908 after inadvertently beginning the Great War was an opportunity he’d rather have missed. Dr. Hermius T. Anstruther, Cavan’s father and a preeminent doctor of fairy science, discovered a truth the world left buried. This controversial scientific find contained in Dr. Anstruther’s lost journal made Darwin’s Origin of the Species seem like Genesis chapter one. Cavan must now fight the world that wishes to keep his Father's journal silent. In this quest to find his father, Cavan will break those silences and more.



Author/Illustrator Jason Robert LeClair spends most hours of each day making art. Whether the art is writing, drawing and painting, or defining environments for theatre productions as a technical and artistic director, Jason lives for the ability to create. A profound love for history and art theory developed at the Massachusetts College of Art and Design in Boston caused him to add the art of writing to his already prolific art-filled life. With a hearty imagination from a very early age, the genre of fantasy is a natural fit for this author. His well-honed illustrative style of pencil drawing allows for the expression of his ideas on another level beyond the written word so that the reader can truly see his vision as he intended.



Alongside LeClair will be fellow Thunder & Steam exhibitor Everett Soares, creator and author of the graphic novel Sky Pirates of Valendor Volume One. Published in 2010, the steampunk graphic novel is a collection of the first 5 issues of the ongoing comic book series authored by Soares and illustrated by Texas-based illustrator Brian Brinlee. In Sky Pirates of Valendor, life as one of the most notorious pirates in Valendor comes with its own set of ups and downs, and sometimes all Tobin Manheim wants is an easy job. His wish was granted when Governor Langford offered him one on a silver platter. Tobin saw an opportunity to make an easy coin and he pounced on it without question. However the costs became greater than the rewards. First cost-Tobin’s dignity. He has to work with his ex-wife. From there, things seem to go straight into the privy. Past accounts become due, parts of his ship explode and when things seem to brighten up, they only got worse. What happens though when Tobin reaches his limit and just wants the job to be over? Revenge!



Admission to the book reading and signing is complimentary. Copies of Broken Silences and Sky Pirates of Valendor will be available for purchase for $15.00 each. The evening will also feature entertainment and refreshments.



Stage Right Studio is located at 68 South Main Street in Woonsocket, RI. For more information on Broken Silences, visit http://www.brokensilences.com and for more information on Sky Pirates of Valendor, visit http://www.skypiratesofvalendor.com.