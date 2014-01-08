Jason Tyler, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy at Northern Trust, Is Among Five Chicago Executives and Educators Joining One Million Degrees Board of Directors

Chicago, IL -- (SBWIRE) -- 01/08/2014 -- One Million Degrees is thrilled to welcome five new members to its Board of Directors: Jason Tyler, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy, Northern Trust; Rashid Carter, Professor of Economics and Business, Harold Washington College, City Colleges of Chicago; Catherine Cummings, Human Resources Executive; John Gross, Chief Executive Officer, Newcastle Properties; and Don Yannias, Founder and President, Boker Investment Management, Inc.



In his role as Senior Vice President and Head of Corporate Strategy at Northern Trust, Jason Tyler coordinates strategic planning and merger and acquisition activity for the company. Previously, Jason served as Senior Vice President and Director of Research Operations at Ariel Investments. Jason is a member of the Economic Club of Chicago and is a board member and former Board Chairman of the Joffrey Ballet of Chicago and the Emergency Fund. Jason is a past contributor and guest market expert on Bloomberg TV, Bloomberg Radio, ABC News, PBS, and Fox Business.



"As a first generation college graduate, I have experienced the incredible impact of higher education on unlocking otherwise unavailable opportunities, but have also felt the overwhelming financial burden it can place on families," said Jason Tyler, Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Strategy at Northern Trust. "One Million Degrees is tackling this issue with laser focus, tremendous talent, and a commitment to results. I can't wait to join the team."



Rashid Carter began teaching economics with the City Colleges of Chicago (CCC) in 2004 at Olive-Harvey College and he was elected head of the Social Science Department in 2007 and local faculty President in 2008. In 2010, Rashid took a leave from teaching to join the CCC Reinvention Initiative team and to conduct research relating to Faculty and Staff Development and Program Portfolio Review. In 2012, he joined Harold Washington College to teach economics and business and to assist in making it the CCC hub for business studies. Rashid was named a “Top 40 Game Changer” in 2010 by the Urban Business Roundtable and Ariel Investments.



Catherine Cummings is a human resources executive and most recently served as the Head of Human Resources for IMC Financial Markets in Chicago, one of the world’s leading proprietary trading firms based in Amsterdam. Previously, Catherine worked in several executive roles at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, principally in human resources, corporate strategy, and communications.



Also joining the board are John Gross, CEO of Newcastle Properties and Don Yannias, Founder and President of Boker Investment Management, Inc.



One Million Degrees will benefit greatly from the expertise and leadership of these five new board members. The One Million Degrees Board of Directors is responsible for supporting and advising the Chief Executive Officer on the operation and governance of the organization, and developing the organization's strategy for growth and impact. The Board exercises fiduciary oversight, and works to raise funds and awareness so that One Million Degrees can continue to empower growing numbers of low-income community college students to succeed in school, in work, and in life.



About ONE MILLION DEGREES

One Million Degrees empowers low-income, highly motivated community college students to succeed in school, in work and in life. From tutors and coaches, to life-skills training and financial aid, One Million Degrees provides our scholars with supports that are critical to their success in the classroom and beyond. If you would like to support or learn more about One Million Degrees, please contact:



One Million Degrees

226 W. Jackson Blvd

Chicago, IL 60606

(312)920-9605 or Fax (312)920-9607

Email: info@onemilliondegrees.org

http://www.onemilliondegrees.org