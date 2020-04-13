Jaton Glassware Is Now Among China's Leading Providers and Manufacturers of Glassware Supplies

Shanxi, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 04/13/2020 -- Producing exceptional glassware requires a level of skill and expertise that is hard to find. Jaton Glassware is one provider, supplier and manufacturer of glass equipment who has managed to win the many hearts through their specialized production. With over 2200 products that serve a list of over 130 clients, spanning across a decade of hard work and dedication, they have become one of the premier providers of glassware in China.



Jaton Glassware has a massive collection that constantly sees new additions and arrivals. Their website provides a comprehensive list of all the many items they've added to their already-large gallery. The diversity of their glassware choices is among the main reasons behind their consistent rise to fame.



In addition to this, Jaton Glassware is known for their ability to provide specifically to each customer's needs. Their personalized glassware is one of their most premier items. Developed with meticulous care by their team of exceptional workers, Jaton Glassware is able to tint, rim, paint and carve glasses to meet anyone's standards. This allows their clients to find glassware that is uniquely theirs.



Over the past 10 years, Jaton Glassware has steadily grown into one of the largest glassware suppliers in China. They have succeeded in remaining in the spotlight primarily because of their focus on quality and customization. Despite their large collection of glassware, they always ensure that quality is one factor they do not compromise on. This has allowed them to maintain their reputation as one of the top providers and manufacturers of glassware in China.



Today, their factory in Shanxi is seen as one of the largest production hubs for glass products in all of China. They plan to continue this momentum, offering even better items to their customers in the future.



About Jaton Glassware

Jaton Glassware is among the leading providers and suppliers and manufacturers of glassware in Northern China. Primarily working in Shanxi, where they have a factory, their base of production is known throughout China as one of the largest. Their collection of products includes beer glasses, wine glasses, cocktail glasses, home decoration and kitchenware. Additionally, they strive to meet all the requirements and needs of their customers. They excel at making personalized and customized glassware too. Their team is exceptional at handling various processing techniques including tinting, gold rimming, decal, painting and more. For more information: http://www.jatonglass.com/