Java Hosting and DDoS Mitigation Company JavaPipe Receives Rave Reviews from Past Customers

Tempe, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/10/2012 -- In today’s Internet-driven society, a business’ website is not simply an extension of their brand. In many cases, it is the main source for information and the first point-of-contact for customers, making it a crucial part of a company’s overall infrastructure. Given how important a company’s website is to their success, it is imperative to have a secure network and stable hosting to maintain its everyday functionality and usability.



Java hosting company JavaPipe has been receiving rave reviews from businesses and online entrepreneurs for their extensive selection of top-notch Internet business solutions. And now, businesses can take advantage of JavaPipe’s current offer of 20 percent off Tomcat Hosting and VPS Hosting products by using the code Java20 at the time of checkout.



For nearly 12 years, companies and individuals have been turning to JavaPipe for all of their Internet business needs. Backed by a team of experienced Java application engineers, the company offers a wide range of products and solutions, including DDoS mitigation for websites and game servers as well as Java, Tomcat and dedicated hosting services.



DDoS attacks, or distributed denial-of-service attacks, are becoming an increasingly common issue for many businesses. The attacks aim to inundate a company’s servers, sites or network resources with unwanted traffic, leading to a long period of downtime and a potential loss in branding, services and even sales.



JavaPipe is a leading provider of DDoS mitigation solutions. The company offers one solution that handles attacks specifically aimed at websites and another solution that accommodates game servers. JavaPipe PipeGuard is revolutionary in that it works with any web host in the world, regardless of OS and location.



In addition to DDoS mitigation, JavaPipe specializes in Java and Tomcat hosting. The company offers true genuine Java hosting solutions, where companies have complete access to their own private Tomcat container for adding functionality to their classpath and the ability to start and stop their Tomcat container when needed.



Past customers have said they were very impressed with the company’s high level of service and unsurpassable Internet business solutions.



Past customer Ryan Moenck said, “During my two years with JavaPipe where I hosted my personal site, the service and speed of customer service was great. The people responding were knowledgeable and helpful, even when the problem was on my end. Communication about changes was complete and detailed. I don’t remember any server downtime.”



And according to past customer Adam with daihatsu-drivers.co.uk, “Great hosting company. Stable servers and staff who bend over backwards to help you make sure your site is on a decent server and is working how it should.”



About JavaPipe LLC

JavaPipe LLC is an Internet business solutions company. Built by a very experienced team of Java application engineers, the company provides development teams with scalable and affordable Java hosting services. This has allowed the company to offer clients the tools necessary to run Java applications on the Internet.