Javasuv Corp Launches a New Website About Fuel Efficient SUVs

Bandung, West Java -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/06/2012 -- Javasuv Corp launches a new website to assist consumers in making a wise choice in a fuel efficient SUV. This new website is called Most Fuel Efficient SUV List (MFESL). It takes the guesswork out of locating the best fuel economy SUVs. This site knows the challenge of finding gas efficient SUVs on the market. The website will bring consumers a convenient way to browse reviews and consider the features of all models prior to visiting the dealership and going for a test drive.



According to the site, there are three most fuel efficient SUVs which could keep your fuel costs at an affordable price. The Ford Escape Hybrid includes a model most drivers will be familiar with. It’s been redesigned, yet the fundamental configuration is similar to prior year units. The 2.5 L engine and the electric engines operate with each other in order to accomplish up to 30 miles per gallon within the city and on the freeway.



The Lexus RX 450x includes amongst the most fuel efficient SUV’s which provides more luxury. The SUV comes along with a 3.5 L V6 engine inall-wheel drive and front wheel drive models. It additionally includes a regenerative braking system, as well as could accomplish up to 32 miles per gallon under regular driving conditions. This Lexus appears more as if it is a crossover SUV, as well as includes a sporty, stylish outside design.



The Cadillac Escalade includes an additional one of the most fuel efficient SUVs which will provide multiple luxurious features. The hybrid version is one of the best hybrid SUVs on the market. It will come along with a 6.0 L V8 engine in all-wheel drive or rear wheel drive options. Estimated fuel economy will be 23 miles per gallon on the freeway.



