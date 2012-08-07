Javea Holiday Enthusiasts and Locals Launch Javeavacation.com , Guide to Holiday Planning in Javea

Javea, Spain -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/07/2012 -- In line with promoting local tourism, Javea residents and local holiday enthusiasts have launched Javeavacation.com. The holiday portal will consolidate all the happenings of Javea, giving a prospective vacationer all the necessary information about local happenings and events.



Jávea is one of the lesser known Spanish holiday spots but it has been gaining popularity through word of mouth. Till now Jávea Spain has been a blank spot on the map to American and Northern European tourists looking for a breakaway in the Spanish sun. “There are many travel planners available online, but none does a good job in aggregating comprehensive information about Javea to help tourists. With Javeavacation.com we aim to bridge that gap and make Javea one of the most popular Spanish Holiday destinations” says founder, Mr Morten.



Tourism in Spain is well known for spectacular carnivals, beaches, fiestas, bull running, medieval towns and mountain ranges. As per the events documented on javeavacation.com one could say Jávea offers all this and more. “The best way to explore a new location is through a local guide and from the experiences of someone who has been there. Javea is a relatively new territory for tourists from America, Scandinavia and Northern Europe but with JaveaVacation they would be able to explore through the eyes of locals. The times of glossy procures and TV commercials are over. People explore their holiday destinations online and prefer genuine recommendations rather than advertisements” explains Mr Morten.



Jávea first came into prominence due to word of mouth promotion of Costa Blanca Beaches. Relatively unexplored and surreal to most travelers – they are perfect for a weekend getaway. Explaining the revenue potential, Mr Morten said “As we found during the market study, American and Northern European tourists wanted to explore more than the fine beaches of Spain but despite its prominent features Jávea simply did not flash up on the radar. Our basic aim is to make Jávea visible to tourists from parts of the world that has never even heard of the place. Our site will present very good business opportunities for businesses to market their services to vacationers looking for Holidays in Spain.” Market Analysts agree with the site founders and are convinced about huge potential of tourism in Jávea, largely due to its all-year round holiday calendar.



The site will soon feature a holiday planner section where users can plan their holiday as per their interests. The site has already started integrating offers from local businesses. “We are getting good social media traction and with more recommendations we are looking into triple digit growth in traffic” said Mr Morten.



About JaveaVacation.com

Javea Vacation is an online guide to vacation is Jávea, Spain. The site covers all the information a tourist might need to plan a vacation in Jávea. A team of holiday enthusiasts lead by S Morten, a Javea resident himself update the site all year with tips and recommendations.



To learn more about the bloggers and the site, please visit http://www.javeavacation.com/