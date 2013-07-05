Javier Screens Corporation Launches Site for Clients' Convenience

Deerfield Beach, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/05/2013 -- Javier Screens has recently launched its official website to help the clients look for the home additions that they need. The additions can help enhance their homes. The home additions include the following: (1) glass doors; (2) window screens; (3) patio screens; and (4) Boca Raton patio doors. The company regards these additions important because these can help improve the security level for their household.



These are numerous services that the company can provide the clients. Among these services are the following:



- Acrylic installation

- Acrylic repairs

- Aluminum roof repair

- Patio repairs

- Installation of Fort Lauderdale replacement windows

- Rescreening of patios

- Patio door repairs

- Patio door installation

- Window screen repair

- Hurricane shutter maintenance

- Hurricane shutter repair

- Sliding glass door repairs, particularly of the locks and rollers

- Sliding screen door repair, especially of the rollers and screens

- Impact and non-impact glass replacement

- Window repairs for single hung and horizontal rollers variety



Currently, the company also uses the website to provide offers for the clients. One particular offer requires the clients to avail of at least one session’s worth of repair for the glass doors. In return, the company can offer them one session of rescreening for the Pompano Beach screen doors.



The company is currently located in South Florida. At the moment, they can offer services to those who reside in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, and Pompano Beach. The clients who hail from Broward County, Palm Beach, and Miami Dade can also contact the company for maintenance and repairs.



If the clients want to keep in touch with the company so they can avail of the products and the services, they may visit the official website so they can relay their messages to the administrators right away. They may also opt to contact the company through the phone numbers indicated on the website pages. Leaving a message in any of the company’s electronic address is another good choice.



About Javier Screens Corporation

Improve the security and safeties of your home with Javier Screens Corporation – The best window screens repair and replacement, door repair & replacement, patio screening services in Fort Lauderdale, Boca Raton, Pompano Beach & beyond.