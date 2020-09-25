Jay Creti, a Promising New Artist Announces Release of First Album "Hasslicher Gutaussehender Typ"

Berlin, Germany -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2020 -- Jay Creti, a promising new artist, singer and rapper is pleased to announce the official release of his first ever album "Hasslicher Gutaussehender Typ". The album that consists of 7 songs is now available across major streaming platforms including Spotify, Deezer, iTunes, Google Play Store and Amazon. Jay is a young talented artist whose music finds inspiration from old school hip hop with a blend of rap. Jay is quite popular amongst his community for his soulful music with an emotional touch. There are very few artists who can create an everlasting impression with their first album and Jay Creti is definitely one of them. Some of his closest acquaintances call him a creative genius as he could create one-of-a-kind music that showcases versatility and sophistication.



Those who would listen to Jay's music will definitely agree that his music is diverse, unique and soothing. Being popular at such a young age did not affect this artist. He remains a humble individual and believes that hard work will take a man anywhere he wants. Jay aims to play an influential role to the upcoming music artists and to today's youth who wish to find success in whatever they do. Jay is also available for connecting with this fans on major social media sites. Here's wishing Jay and his album "Hasslicher Gutaussehender Typ" all the success. Stay tuned with Jay Creti for many more interesting songs are soon to come.



To know more visit https://artist.landr.com/music/672985474895



About Jay Creti

Jay Creti born as bourgeois Giuseppe Di San Leonard on 17th November 1992 hails from Gallipoli, Italy. Jay moved to Germany at the age of 7 where he pursued his education and is now currently pursuing his passion for music.



Media Contact



Jay Creti

Email: Info@JayCreti.de

Website: https://artist.landr.com/music/672985474895