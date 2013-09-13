Jay Leno Endorses Floor Mats Used by Auto Wear

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/13/2013 -- Jay Leno’s Chevy Corvette ZR1 is legendary among fans of the sports car, but many admirers do not realize that one of the most important parts of the vehicle, to Leno, was the custom car floor mats he ordered from Lloyd Mats, the brand sold by Auto Wear. In a recent video posted on JayLenosGarage.com, Leno talks about the quality car mats he wanted to replace and how he preserved the originals. The celebrity was enthusiastic in his praise of Lloyd's all weather floor mats for cars and recommended them to all car owners who want to preserve factory carpet or simply keep their vehicles free of dirt and debris.



Lloyd Mats is a manufacturer of quality rubber floor mats for cars as well as products made of other car floor mat materials. Auto Wear offers only Lloyd Mat products due to their longevity and quality construction. Following this celebrity endorsement, plush car floor mats have become increasingly popular among car owners.



Jay Leno chose the monogramed Luxe mats, one of Auto Wear’s most luxurious options. Made of quality yarn that caresses the feet in comfort, Luxe mats offer a high level of quality with custom monograms. Customers can choose a monogram that reflects the style of the vehicle or can opt for one of hundreds of other monograms to indicate personal choices such as sports teams, initials or other configurations.



Auto Wear also offers choices such as TruBerber and Ultimat floor mats with monogram options as well for customers who prefer Berber carpet or Classic Loop and Velourtex for those who want to save money on their monogrammed custom mats. Customers who require more protection may choose Protector Mats and Rubbertite mats with unique molded patterns that quickly absorb spills, mud and water to protect car interiors.



Auto Wear can ship anywhere in the country with fast delivery from its dedicated warehouse. Auto wear carries only quality Lloyd Mat products that are guaranteed to fit and to give years of carefree use. Lloyd Mats are also safe, with a patented anchor system to prevent slipping. For a beautiful custom fit, Auto Wear can provide the perfect floor mats for any vehicle.



About Auto Wear

Auto Wear is a family-owned company that specializes in custom floor mats for all types of vehicles. Customers can order custom fit car mats in a variety of materials. All mats are manufactured by Lloyd Mats, a company that makes one of the most reliable and durable floor mats in the world. With a lifetime guarantee and precise custom fitting, these floor mats are sure to last as long as the customer owns the vehicle, providing protection from the elements and keeping cars, trucks and vans looking great.



For More Information: http://www.auto-wear.com