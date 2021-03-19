Winning with Women and Diversity - Chris Cooper Interviews Jennifer Justice

Phoenix, AZ -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/19/2021 -- Are you wise to how gender equality and diversity will enhance your business interests and create a better world? Tune in on Friday, March 19, 2021 to listen live at: https://www.voiceamerica.com/channel/247/voiceamerica-business



This episode will broadcast live on March 19th at 8am Pacific (11am Eastern). The Business Elevation Show (now in its 10th year) is one of the most listened to business shows on Voice America providing inspiration and advice for succeeding in your business and personal ventures and underpinned by doing business for good. Chris Cooper's extensive experience working with business leaders from major corporate brands to small entrepreneurial start-ups developing performance through people provides the facilitation for his guests to share their key learning's and insights to benefit business people of all levels. Show topics include a huge range of business and personal development topics and features inspiration and practical advice from high achieving leaders, international speakers, successful sports, media and entertainment personalities.



About Jennifer Justice

Jennifer Justice is an entertainment and live-experience executive known for building artists' careers and businesses by marrying art with commerce. Whilst at Roc Nation, she was Jay-Z's personal entertainment attorney for 17 years as well as Beyonce's for a year. In 2019, JJ founded The Justice Dept. – a management, strategy and legal firm working with female (and woke male) entrepreneurs, executives, talent, brands and creatives to build exceptional value. Passionate about championing gender equality & diversity in the workplace she was named by In-Style as one of the 50 Badass Women Changing the World in 2020, and on Billboard's Women in Power list three times. JJ has featured on the TODAY Show and regularly contributes on NBC News. Join us as we discuss why and how attitudes to women and diversity must be changed for a better world.



About Chris Cooper

Chris has 30 years of multi-functional business experience, working with global brands such as Mars, United Biscuits and Punch to board level before supporting and founding successful entrepreneurial ventures. Chris elevates business success as a behavioral strategist, coach, mentor, facilitator, and consultant developing leaders, teams and building highly engaged workforces particularly in the insurance and financial services sectors. He founded the 'Business Elevation Show' on Voice America in 2011, building a massive network of global connections and audience in over 50 countries. He also speaks and contributes in the media on topics such as 'Elevating Leadership', 'Engagement', and his book 'The Power to Get Things Done (Whether You Feel Like It or Not) published by Penguin Random House (New York)'. He is the founder of 'The Elevation Collective' an exclusive network for business change makers. Chris is a fellow and former Regional President of the Professional Speaking Association in the UK. To contact Chris: chris@chriscooper.co.uk



