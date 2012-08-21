Jay-Z Brings Out the Best in Up and Coming Maryland Rapper Verbiage

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/21/2012 -- It takes confidence to use classic Jay-Z instrumentals as the backdrop to your first mixtape but that's just what Maryland-based rapper Verbiage has had the guts to do. My Life in Syntax is just as much a tribute to the iconic rapper as it is an introduction to Verbiage’s introspective journey through life’s ups and downs. Consisting of only 7 songs, Verbiage chose some of Sean Carter’s most melodic tracks to bring listeners into his world.



The 22 year old artist’s lyrics are no fabrication. Losing his mother to cancer at 16 followed by a string of family hardships has molded Verbiage into the artist he is today. A classically trained pianist since elementary school, Verbiage came into his own as a producer first. As a teen, making beats came just as easy as writing rhymes. Shortly after graduating from high school, Verbiage got what seemed like his big break producing for the likes of J Hood, Young Buck, Rich Boy, Ray Cash, 2 Pistols and Yukmouth. Unfortunately, after a dry spell and bills piling up, Verbiage was obligated to get a full time job spending his remaining free time working on his first self produced album. However, realizing that listeners may not be interested in yet another album from an unknown producer/rapper, Verbiage decided to use familiar Jay-Z instrumentals to compliment his heart felt lyrics. My Life in Syntax was born.



Written in just 7 days, My Life in Syntax was titled after his uncanny ability to cleverly flip words and punch lines about his personal struggles. Engineered by his partner Anom the Phenom, the project is dedicated to his mom. With artists like Kendrick Lamar, Big K.R.I.T., Kanye West, Nas, and J. Cole inspiring Verbiage to be lyrical without sacrificing substance, he's confident that listeners will connect with his message and passionate delivery. “People are always looking for an artist with a fresh take on things,” says verbiage. “I feel like there's a greater cause here so this is the perfect medium for people to see what I'm trying to do.” His mom would be proud.



About My Life in Syntax

My Life in Syntax is currently available at http://www.TheVerbiage.bandcamp.com. To learn more, visit the website at http://www.TheVerbiage.com. Connect with Verbiage on Twitter at @TheVerbiage or @B3Music.