Jays Iron Works Is Now Offering Iron Fence Painting

Hockley, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/02/2013 -- Jays Iron Works is now offering painting of iron fences and gates. All of their work is comes with a three year warranty. Not only can Jay’s Iron Works paint a wrought iron fence, they can also make professional repairs, regardless of how old or rusted the fence. Jay’s specializes in restoring old fences to a brand new condition, at prices that nearly every homeowner can afford.



“We are proud to be able to offer this type of service. Having a painted iron fence can increase the value of a home or business. It creates a well-kept and inviting exterior. Our staff is trained to do a great job, the first time, every time.” – Jason Gentry, Founder, Jay’s Iron Works



Jay’s Iron Works is able to work on homes, schools, business and iron fences around any time of location. A damaged, rusted fence is not only unsightly, it can also be dangerous if there are small children. One call to Jay’s can get property owners a free estimate and peace of mind.



“I had Jay’s come out to fix my fence. My husband tried, got it all torn apart, then figured out that he really didn’t know what he was doing. Jay’s come out and gave us a great price. Now we have a beautiful new fence that we won’t have to worry about for years.” – Maria S., Hockley, TX



Jays Iron Works installs, repairs and paints Wrought Iron Fences and Gates. At Jays Iron Works, they work with residents, businesses, schools and all types of organizations. They start by talking with their customers about the type of issues they are facing. They then visit the property and perform the measurements of what it will take in order to meet the property owner’s needs. Jays Iron Works is now offering a 3 Year Warranty on all iron fence or gate painting services.



If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Jason Gentry at 832-344-7510 or email at Jason@jaysironworks.com.



Media Contact :

Contact: Jason Gentry

Telephone: 832-344-7510

Cell 832-344-7510

Email Jason@jaysironworks.com

Website: http://www.jaysironworks.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jaysironworks

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ironpainting