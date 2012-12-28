Jazz Music from Switzerland Without Boundaries!

Castagnola, Switzerland -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/28/2012 -- With a creative edge that is rarely seen today, Eric van Aro is reaching listeners with his original voice and music production. With previous album releases like “From The Heart” (a collection of songs dating as far back as the 1920’s), he offers a variety of beautiful melodies. His more recent album “Desert Motel” showcases songs by Barry Manilow, Steve Winwood, and other great Artists for an Americana experience.



Also featuring Fabio Gianni, new Latin Jazz release “The Christmas Song” shows some of the versatility of Eric van Aro for fans of Mel Torme. As a recording artist with the ability to roam from one music style to another, one can appreciate the class and personality that shows throughout his recordings.



Recording at Auditoria Records Studio in Italy, Eric van Aro feat. Fabio Gianni are completing their upcoming jazz album. This is set to be released in mid 2013. Eric has also been busy with yet another album through the “EGH Project”. With a house / lounge sound, music fans can discover music that not only captures the sounds of various influences, but presents them in a way that is modern and tasteful.



Eric van Aro's diversity goes beyond music boundaries. His passion extends to the theater as well. Previously, Mr. van Aro landed the role of “Captain von Trapp” in the Swiss production of the musical “The Sound of Music”!



About Eric van Aro

New and previous releases by Eric van Aro feat. Fabio Gianni can be found online at major music outlets including iTunes, CD Baby, Amazon, and many others. You will also be able to enjoy a preview of these gifted musicians before adding the music to your collection. For more information and updates be sure to check out http://www.vanaro.com and http://www.eraki.com With a world full of music out there, this music is like a gift for the delicate listener’s palate. Be sure to also look for Eric van Aro feat. Fabio Gianni on YouTube at the Eraki Entertainment YouTube channel!



