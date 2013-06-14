Jazz Up Computer with New Wallpaper

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/14/2013 -- Tired of looking at same old boring wallpaper on your computer screen? Get something new, hot and fresh from TheWallpapersHD.com.



“We have 27 different categories, 28 if you count female and male celebrities as different categories, to choose from with hundreds of images in each one. All the wallpapers are free,” said Alesia Grovan, owner of the website



Users can find just about anything.



“If you have a hobby, are a collector or a fan, I’m sure you’ll find something that will let you express who you are perfectly and show your support,” she said.



Just a few of the categories are:



- Sports

- Planes

- Love

- Black and white images

- Emotions

- Anime



“A lot of people ask me what’s my favorite. All of them. It’s too hard for me to choose. But I also don’t have to choose, I can download and use as many of the wallpaper themes as I want to,” she said.



Since computers can cycle through a slide show of wallpaper images, creating something that is attractive and personal at the same time is easy to do, she said.



“That’s what I’ve done with mine. I set my computer to cycle through a bunch of images. Some days I have a theme. Some days it’s entirely random. It all depends on what kind of mood I’m in,” Ms. Grovan said.



More images are being added all the time, she said.



“We are always on the lookout for outstanding images that would make good wallpaper, If you have something and are willing to share, let us know,” she said.



The site also allows users to share their picks with friends with the Share buttons on the side which connect to all the major social networks.



“We encourage sharing because it helps us and our users search for and share information, to communicate with other people and create new content. When you share information with us, it helps help you connect with people or to make sharing with others quicker and easier,” she said.



Unless otherwise noted, all images are copyrighted to the respective owners and uploaders. Ms. Grovan said if an image is posted without permission, it will be taken down.



For more information or to see what is available, visit TheWallpapersHD.com .



Alesia Grovan

http://www.TheWallpapersHD.com

media@thewallpapershd.com

910-512-0110