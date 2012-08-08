Jazzercise Dance Exercise Hosts Free Classes at Open House in Broward County

Fort Lauderdale, FL -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2012 -- Open house attendees will have an opportunity to try a free class, and those who sign up at the open house will be able to take advantage of a special sale offering free classes in August and September with an October registration. Attendees only pay a one-time joining fee. If you are unable to make it to class, you can still take advantage of the sale at jazzercise.com/supersale



“Jazzercise changed my life,” said Wendy Welsh, who takes Jazzercise and Personal Touch, Jazzercise’s small group personal training. “I’ve lost more than 20 pounds, have more energy, and am managing stress better. The music and routines are current, eclectic, and updated constantly so Jazzercise is easy to stick with. And it’s fun and the atmosphere is supportive. You can see why Jazzercise has been around for so long and has customers taking 32,000 classes a week in 32 countries.”



A Jazzercise exercise class incorporates an aerobic workout, strength training and stretching choreographed to a variety of today’s newest music, including pop, country, alternative, Latin and rock. An effective and efficient workout that supports weight loss, stress reduction, toning, health and increased energy, Jazzercise combines elements of dance, Pilates, yoga, kickboxing and more to create an exercise program for people of every age and fitness level. To supplement high energy cardio classes, alternative formats include Jazzercise Low Impact and Jazzercise Personal Touch.



“I am excited to say I have lost 12% body weight over the eight months I’ve been back at Jazzercise and feel stronger because of it! My confidence level has increased because I know I look and feel better. With so much enthusiasm and positive energy, even a bad day at work can be turned around by a good Jazzercise class,” said Julie Ciucevich who attends classes in Fort Lauderdale.



“Jazzercise is an awesome way to get on the track for Wellness. I’ve lost weight, have more energy and feel 15 years younger. It really works,” said Linda Kelley, who has lost 30 pounds since she started taking Jazzercise in January.



For information on the joining fee as well as specific times and locations of the open houses in Broward County, please call any of the following locations that offer more than 100 classes each week.



Cooper City/Park Avenue Gymnastics - 954-389-2624

Coral Springs Jazzercise Fitness Center - 954-913-7659

Dania Beach/Frost Park Rec Complex - 954-547-5032

Davie/Ivanhoe Community Center - 954-662-6898

Davie/Pine Island Center - 954-389-2624

Davie/Saint Bonaventure - 954-389-2624

Davie/Shenandoah Community Center - 954-662-6898

Deerfield Beach North Broward Jazzercise Fitness Center - 954-899-6586

Fort Lauderdale Jazzercise Fitness Center - 754-224-8244

Miramar/Sunset Lakes Recreation Center - 954-437-3652

Pompano Beach/Civic Center - 954-785-7973

Sunrise/Athletic Club - 954-389-2624

Sunrise Jazzercise Fitness Center - 954-572-0779

Weston/International Dance Academy 954-662-6898



“Jazzercise is a serious part of my wellbeing, both physical and mental wellbeing. I have been doing Jazzercise four times a week for over 15 years and it always relieves whatever stress I have in my life. The camaraderie, friendship and fun I experience while exercising add joy to my life,” said Toni Napolitano who underwent back surgery in September 2011. “When I had major surgery in last year, the doctor said I recovered rapidly because I was so strong and in great shape from all the Jazzercise. Needless to say, I was glad to get back to class.”



For more information on Jazzercise, visit Jazzercise.com or call 800-FIT-ISIT.



About Jazzercise

Jazzercise offers a fusion of dance, resistance training, Pilates, yoga, and kickboxing movements, and has positively affected millions of people. Undergoing an extensive certification program, instructors are trained in exercise physiology and dance technique demonstration so customers can enjoy a safe, effective and fun workout.

