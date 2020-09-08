Huizhou, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/08/2020 -- JB Battery, China's leading custom lithium ion battery pack manufacturer is pleased to present the newest product range. The lithium-ion battery packs are used across consumer electronics, light power products, electronic tools, RC toys, e-Cigs, model aircraft, UAVs, medical equipment, industrial lighting, residential and emergency lighting, miner's lamps, lanterns, detectors, barcode scanners, POS machines, handheld printers and many other such applications. Lithium-ion cells are available in various sizes most suitable for portable equipment. The cylindrical batters come in a steel shell and the prismatic cells come in an aluminum shell. JB Battery offers custom lithium ion battery packs to companies with specific requirements.



The engineers here will carefully evaluate the requirements and provide the best solution. The company is one of the most reputed OEM rechargeable battery manufacturer in China offering custom batteries for over 10 years now. They also specialize in Lithium polymer battery, LifePO4 battery and the Li-ion battery packs. JB Batteries have many certifications which include UL, IEC62133, CB, CE, and ROHS Certifications where certain models also pass by KC, BIS. The entire process of manufacturing the custom lithium ion battery packs and other batteries is conducted in the company's own factory and manufacturing unit; in strict accordance with the relevant specification and ensuring accuracy at each and every step. The company also chooses only genuine materials including battery cells, connectors, protection system, packaging, wire, nickel sheets, etc.



To know more about the company visit https://www.lithiumbatterychina.com/about-us/ and to know more about china custom lithium ion battery pack manufacturer visit https://www.lithiumbatterychina.com/li-ion-battery/



About https://www.lithiumbatterychina.com/

JB Battery or Huizhou JB Battery Technology Limited was established in May 2008. The company manufactures and supplies custom lithium battery pack including PDA batteries, GPS batteries, mobile phone batteries, digital camera batteries, PC/ Tablet/ Laptop batteries and many more.



