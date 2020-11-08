JB Battery, China's Lithium Ion Golf-Cart Battery Factory Offering Custom Solutions

Huizhou City, China -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/08/2020 -- JB Battery, China's custom Lithium Ion battery factory is pleased to be the exclusive LifePo4 golf car battery pack supplier. The factory specialized in custom Li-ion batteries, lithium ion battery packs with assembly of OEM packs. The Li-ion batteries are used in golf carts, forklift trucks, RVs, boats, solar panel power banks, electric vehicles and many more. JB battery has the largest inventories of LiFEPO4 batteries in the world. The China's custom lithium ion battery factory is also capable of building custom batteries for virtually any application. Their recent build was the custom 24v, 36v and 48v batteries built exclusively for trolling motors. This was a great achievement as the boaters could never travel longer on a trolling motor battery.



Coming back to the LifePO4 Golf Cart Battery Pack supplier, JB Battery supplies custom 12v, 24v, 26v, 48v, 60v and 72v lithium ion battery packs with 50ah, 60ah, 100ah, 200ah, 200ah and 400 ah for different golf carts; all available at attractive prices on bulk orders. The LiFePO4 batteries are the future and are great alternatives for the traditional lead acid batteries. Lithium iron phosphate is much more efficient in terms of technology and promise high performance. The china LifePo4 golf car battery pack supplier offers a wide assortment of deep cycle batteries including AGM Gel, advanced AGM, flooded lead acid models, etc. to provide extra durability for longer hours of operation especially in the bumpy golf courses. Whether it is a single battery for a personal golf cart or bulk supplies for the entire golf course, JB Battery offers custom solutions for any make and model.



To know more about China Lithium Ion golf cart battery factory visit https://www.jbbatterychina.com/aboutus.html



About https://www.jbbatterychina.com/

JB Battery based at Guangdong, China is a manufacturer and distributor of high quality custom lithium ion batteries. The company is one of the leaders with over 15 years of manufacturing experience.



Media Contact



David Liu - JB Battery

Address: Songshan Industrial Park, Huizhou City, China

Phone: +86-13620492756

Email: Info@JBBatteryChina.com

Website: https://www.jbbatterychina.com