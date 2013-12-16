J&B Detailing Tries to Understand Each Car Personally to Deliver Customized Service

Columbia, SC -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/16/2013 -- No civilized citizen today can spend a normal day without vehicles. On top of this, travelling in buses and the subs is increasingly proving to be cumbersome. While some people complain of hygiene, others claim it is too slow for their fast paced career driven life. Either way, people just has to own a car of their own. Without a car, a working adult seems handicapped.



With the affluence of the economy, personal ownership of cars is not just limited to working adults. It has become almost customary that parents have to buy a car for their teenage kids at the fulfillment of 16 years of age. In a world where even person above 16 years of age drives around in their own car, the drive for personalizing their own car has increased. The car detailing in Pelion SC is one of the leading companies in the area that offers exclusive services to its customers.



To start with, the J&B Detailing offers an almost exhaustive collection of paints for the car. Its paints are not just the normal car paint but also include the full paint restoration for any type of accidents or damage to the car. Unlike other companies, it charges less depending on the damage caused to the car. For example, if it has only a minor scratch and the owner still insists on having a full restoration paint than the price charged would be much less than compared to a bigger damage. Not most companies will give this offer to its customers.



The amazing thing about Richland County SC Auto Detailing is that it tries to personally know the cars that visit them frequently for detailing. Workers at the shop believe that understanding the car personally helps just like personally knowing the patient by the doctor helps in the treatment.



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Jbdetailing

Austin, Texas

info@jbdetailing.com

http://www.jbdetailing.com/?p=726