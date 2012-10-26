JB Miller's No Time for Love Takes the Chick Lit Genre by Storm

Dallas, TX -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/26/2012 -- NO TIME FOR LOVE, JB Miller’s debut into women’s fiction—is a foray from her award winning poetry, short stories and articles into full length contemporary entertainment.



“We do so much for everyone else in our role as mothers that we often forget about ourselves. I wanted mothers everywhere to know that love and excitement can find them when and where they least expect it.” JB Miller said.



“J.B. Miller makes the ‘Chick Lit’ genre real”

- TMG Books



Synopsis

Chatham Ross has no time – for anything, least of all love. She manages her three kid’s demanding schedules, exercises at crazy hours to preserve her less than perfect figure and writes catchy advertising jingles to pay for the mortgage. To the outside world, she seems to have it all - except for a husband. Who has time for that? Besides, hers died unexpectedly five years ago and she’s still not over it. A chance occurrence with a particular jingle finds Chatham on a bi-coastal roller coaster that she can’t seem to put the breaks on. Will the man who has always secretly loved her finally have his chance to ride along? Or will the very handsome foreigner on the other side of the country claim her wounded heart? At some point she has to choose which path is for her - or has it been there all along?



About the Author: J.B. Miller

J.B. Miller is a published author of award-winning poetry, fiction, non-fiction, music and numerous articles and blogs. No Time For Love is her first romantic comedy. She resides with her family in the San Francisco Bay area.



About the Book

Release Date: October 13, 2012

Publisher: TMG Books

ISBN: Hard Cover: 9780988474826

Paper Back: 9780988474833

Kindle: 9780988474802

EPUB: 9780988474819