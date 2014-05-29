JBConline.co.uk Now Announces Availability of Glass Storage Jars at the Most Competitive Prices

Surrey, UK -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/29/2014 -- JBConline.co.uk is now offering glass storage jars at unbeatable prices. JBConline.co.uk is a renowned name in the world of glass jars and glass storages. Their paramount quality glass jars and glass storage has made their mark in the market. These glass jars are available in various sizes and shapes. They have sizes ranging from 1oz to 1.5L. These jars are the best option to present someone as a gift.One can also get these jars packed in attractive gift boxes.These jars have multiple purposes.One of its obvious purposes is to store chutneys and jams or anything as per the users’ need. All their products come with zero defects and are unparalleled in terms of quality.



JBConline.co.uk also brings breath takingly beer bottles at the most affordable prices. Their beer bottles are highly attractive and of superlative quality, but remain cost-effective.These bottles come in varied sizes and styles. These bottles come in size of 330ml and 500ml bottles and the styles are available like cider bottles and Vichy beer bottles. One can also buy empty beer bottles from JBConline.co.uk for whatever purpose the buyer wants.



One of the representatives from the company states,“If you enjoy a spot of home brewing then we can provide the perfect beer bottles and cider bottles. The beer bottles we supply are high quality and attractive, but remain competitively priced. When it comes to size, we have 330ml and 500ml bottles in a range of styles. If you’re feeling really thirsty, you might want to give our 4.5L Demi John a try.”



About JBConline.co.uk

JBConline.co.uk is a leading online retailer of glass packaging and closures, including jars, bottles and caps. They also have a range of glass bottles specifically designed for home brew suppliers. Based in Morden, Surrey, they operate as part of a wider group of companies which stretches across the globe. This gives access to the latest packaging designs, ensuring an excellent selection for their customers to choose from.



For further information about glass jars, bottles, caps or bottles for home brew suppliers, please email:sales@jbconline.co.uk, and fill their online contact form at http://www.jbconline.co.uk



Contact Details:



Alpha Place, Garth Road, Morden, Surrey. SM4 4LX. UK