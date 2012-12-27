JBE Diamond Fast Emerging as a Leading and a Reliable Diamond Manufacturer in NY

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 12/27/2012 -- Providing exceptional quality and unparalleled service, JBE Diamond has become a reliable diamond manufacturer in NY. It buys diamond in NYC and offers exclusive higher prices to sellers that they would never get anywhere else. Promising higher prices for the diamonds it buys, the company claims that customer’s satisfaction is the cornerstone for it.



Best part associated with JBE Diamond is that it has an extensive inventory wherein buyers can access to an incredibly broad selection of colours, shapes, and sizes. Nevertheless, it is the quality diamonds that it offers to buyers that make it a distinguished and reliable company in NYC. Selling higher quality merchandise most of which is G.I.A. certified, JBE Diamond assures customers that they will receive best in the world diamonds.



Talking about the company’s business, a representative for the firm says, “If you wish to get best prices and yet not figured out how I can sell my diamond ring in NYC, we are the spot you ever longed for. We guarantee you'll find exactly what you're looking for. We are the premiere diamond buyer in New York City, whether you upgraded and want to get the most cash for your diamond or split up and want to sell your engagement ring.”



Offering best deals in Diamond District in NYC, JBE Diamond also provides free estimates and price quotes to customers wherein they can call or mail and wait for lump sum amount selling their diamonds. The company announces that no matter the condition, diamond type, or how rare the diamond is, it has professionals who provide a quote within an hour.



About JBE Diamond

JBE Diamond is a company that offers its customers better deals that they would not find anywhere else. It has been into the market for a good long time now and understands the importance of expenditure in customer’s everyday life. Unlike other companies, it does charge its customers anything extra, just the tax and the actual amount is what it deals in.



For more information: http://jbediamonds.com



Contact Info



U.S.A

580 Fifth Ave Mezzanine-D

New York, New York 10036

Tel: 1-800-711-5059; 212-221-1096

Fax: 212-221-1697

E-mail: Eli@jbeonline.com



ISRAEL OFFICE



Domatov Diamonds manufactures -import and export of Diamonds.

Diamond Exchange Building

Diamond Tower,

4th floor, Room 475 Jabotinsky Street,

Ramat - Gan 52520, Israel

Tel: 011-972-3-613-0191

Fax: 011-972-3-613-0190