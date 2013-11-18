J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) Investor Alert: Deadline in Lawsuit on December 2, 2013

San Diego, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 11/18/2013 -- A deadline is coming up on December 2, 2013 in the lawsuit filed for investors of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) over alleged securities laws violations by J.C. Penney Company, Inc.



Investors with a substantial investment in J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) shares between May 16, 2013 and September 26, 2013, should get active before the Deadline that is coming up on December 2, 2013, and should contact the Shareholders Foundation at mail(at)shareholdersfoundation.com or call +1(858) 779 - 1554.



According to the complaint filed in the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Texas the plaintiff alleges on behalf of purchasers of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) between May 16, 2013 and September 26, 2013, that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. and certain of its officers and directors violated federal securities laws pursuant to Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



On August 20, 2013, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. reported its 2013 fiscal second quarter results. During a conference call to the question “looking forward do you think you would need any additional outside liquidity?” the J.C. Penney's CFO responded with “We’re certainly, as we look through the end of the year, the $1.5 billion of liquidity that we have projected we are not assuming that we need any additional financing.”



However, the plaintiff claims that defendants failed to disclose and/or misrepresented adverse facts, including that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. would have insufficient liquidity to get through year-end and would require additional investments to make it through the holiday season, and that J.C. Penney Company, Inc. was concealing its need for liquidity so as not to add to its vendors' concerns. The plaintiff says that as a result of defendants' allegedly false statements, J.C. Penney Company, Inc.'s stock traded at artificially inflated prices between August 20, 2013 and September 26, 2013, reaching a high of $14.47 per share on September 9, 2013.



Then on Sept. 26, 2013, J.C. Penney Company, Inc. announced a proposed Public Offering of Common Stock. J.C. Penney Company, Inc. said that it has commenced an underwritten public offering of 84.0 million shares of its common stock and that it intends to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Based upon a closing price for NYSE:JCP shares of $10.42 on September 26, 84 million NYSE:JCP shares would sell for $875.28 million.



Shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) declined from $14.47 per share in early September 2013 to as low as$6.42 per share in October 2013.



On November 15, 2013, NYSE:JCP shares closed at $9.03 per share.



Those who purchased shares of J.C. Penney Company, Inc. have certain options and should contact the Shareholders Foundation.



Contact:

Shareholders Foundation, Inc.

Trevor Allen

3111 Camino Del Rio North - Suite 423

92108 San Diego

Phone: +1-(858)-779-1554

Fax: +1-(858)-605-5739

mail@shareholdersfoundation.com