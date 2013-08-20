JC Sales Announces Discount Products for Sale

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/20/2013 -- JC Sales is now providing even more discounted items for 99 cent store products. With new discounts and monthly promotions, JC Sales has become one of the most prominent dollar merchandise suppliers in the US. New items that are now being offered by JC Sales include popcorn, laundry detergent, artificial flowers, bank bags and more. Customers can visit the large JC Sales warehouse in California and actually pick up items in person if they wish.



The 99 cent merchandise that JC Sales offers features plenty of variety in the items it offers. The monthly promotions are designed to offer Dollar merchandise wholesale stores with more products for their shelves that attract customers. From accessories for around the home to auto products, candy, electronics, hardware, kitchen supplies and more, JC Sales offers a wealth of new products for the dollar store wholesaler. Subsidiary businesses that work with JC Sales dot the US and have millions of customers that shop their stores on a daily basis.



As new discounts are being offered, the 99 cent merchandise has been of benefit to consumers around the US. JC Sales is pushing new discounts in light of economic news that sees little change for the near future. With an emphasis on everyday items, the dollar merchandise wholesaler is pushing more new products to assist businesses that cater to all levels of income. The purpose behind this push to provide lower cost products is to benefit both the business and the consumer. This marketing effort has been highly successful for this company during its two decades of existence. The push for more items, particularly household and electronic products, has helped shape the output of this warehouse merchandising firm. The goal being to stay on top of the industry and provide customers with as many products as possible.



About JC Sales

Established in 1993, JC Sales is the leading dollar store merchandise supplier for 99 cent store items in the US. Offering wholesale closeouts and products for dollar stores, JC Sales has established its reputation for providing high quality products at low, affordable prices. JC Sales takes cash, wire and credit cards for their products. The JC Sales philosophy is “Focus on leading our customers to their success first, then ours”. This philosophy has carried the marketing strategy of this company since it was founded.



Understanding the importance of having dependable business partners, JC Sales is dedicated to working around the clock to provide the widest possible variety of quality products at the lowest prices. Through good economic times and bad, this company has persevered and provided the goods at prices that people can afford. Providing top quality customer service, a large number of different products and fast delivery, JC Sales has established itself as one of the premiere dollar store merchandise suppliers in the US.



Contact Information

www.jcsaleswholesale.com

2600 S. Soto Street

Los Angeles, CA 90058

Business Phone : 1-877-500-9994

Business Fax: 1-877-500-9952

Email ecommerce@jcsales.net