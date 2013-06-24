JC Sales Announces New Liquidation Merchandise

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 06/24/2013 -- JC Sales, a leading dollar store wholesaler, has recently announced the launch of their new merchandise, including new liquidation merchandise. These new items are intended for retail businesses such as convenience stores, dollar stores, discount stores, variety stores, gift shops, and other types of small retailers which require discounted items.



JC Sales is a major wholesale supplier of general merchandise, and features a wide variety of items including fixtures for retailers, home and office items, groceries, toys, and more. Their recent decision to add new liquidation merchandise to their product line has helped stores increase profit margins and decrease costs across the United States.



With the new items there are over 10,000 items to choose from within the company’s online store. Additionally, their online store boasts monthly promotions, price cuts on everyday items, and quick order fulfillment to help those who need inexpensive items fast.



As a leading dollar store merchandise supplier in the United States, JC Sales offers wholesale closeouts and products for all types of registered dollar stores. The company knows the importance of having a dependable business partner, which is why the company thrives off of the success of their clients and customers.



As the country’s “one stop shop” for small retail outlets and dollar stores, the company has gained a positive reputation as a reliable wholesaler. With their wide selection of items, their increasing product base and their commitment to their client’s success, the company has everything that is needed for anyone who is looking to start a dollar store, or add products to their existing dollar store or retail outlet.



For more information on JC Sales, 99 cent merchandise or dollar store merchandise or to view the company’s latest new products, visit their website at www.jcsaleswholesale.com.



About JC Sales

JC Sales is a leading dollar store wholesaler which provides a wide variety of quality products at the lowest possible wholesale prices. The company is committed to their customers and client’s success by offering the largest selection of general merchandise products, quick turnaround time as well as the highest level of customer service in our industry.



For additional information or for media inquiries, please contact JC Sales at:



JC Sales

http://www.jcsaleswholesale.com

ecommerce@jcsales.net