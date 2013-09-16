JC Sales Announces New Monthly Promotion

Los Angeles, CA -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/16/2013 -- JC Sales, a leading dollar store wholesaler, has recently announced their new monthly promotion available on their website. Currently the company’s website features nearly 10,000 products. A selection of these products are available as part of their monthly promotion, and include items from every category.



Established in 1993, JC Sales is a major wholesale supplier of general merchandise, and features a wide variety of items including home and office items, groceries, toys, and more. As a dollar store wholesaler, the company is committed to providing the lowest prices possible in order to ensure their clients can keep their retail prices low.



The monthly promotions run each month starting on the 1st on the month, and end on the last day of the calendar month. Promotions are limited to stock availability, and are on a first come first served basis.



As a leading dollar store merchandise supplier of 99 cent merchandise in the United States, JC Sales offers wholesale closeouts and products for dollar stores. The company prides themselves on being a “one stop shop” for small retail outlets as well as dollar stores across the United States. With their wide selection of items and their new monthly promotions, the company offers everything needed to create a new dollar store, or add products and supplies to existing ones. In addition to the new monthly promotions, the company has also announced new product arrivals, new price cuts and top selling items.



JC Sales understands customer loyalty, and has catered their business model to ensuring the success of their clients. “Focus on leading our customers to their success first, then ours” has been their philosophy for over a decade.



For more information on JC Sales, or to take advantage of their new monthly promotions, visit the company’s website at www.jcsaleswholesale.com.



About JC Sales

JC Sales is a leading wholesale dollar merchandise store which provides a wide variety of quality products at the lowest possible wholesale prices. The company is committed their customers and client’s success by offering the largest selection of general merchandise products along with the highest level of customer service in our industry.



For additional information or for media inquiries, please contact JC Sales at:

2600 S. Soto Street

Los Angeles, CA 90058

Business Phone : 1-877-500-9994

Email ecommerce@jcsales.net

Website: http://www.jcsaleswholesale.com