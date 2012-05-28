JC Whitney Catalogs to Offer Champion Classic & Muscle Motor Oils

Clinton, MO -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/28/2012 -- Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oil is built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus. In addition, all Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



The JC Whitney Catalogs are owned by U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc., a leading provider of automotive aftermarket parts, including body parts, engine parts, performance parts and accessories. U.S. Auto Parts provides individual consumers with a broad selection of competitively priced products that are mapped by a proprietary product database to product applications based on vehicle makes, models and years. U.S. Auto Parts' flagship websites are located at http://www.autopartswarehouse.com, http://www.jcwhitney.com, http://www.stylintrucks.com and http://www.AutoMD.com



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion Brands, LLC also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion “Classic & Muscle” Motor Oils contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693 or 660-885-8151. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, or go to http://www.championsusechampion.com